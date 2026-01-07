TRENDING:
ADP Report
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD Price Forecasts: Kiwi loses momentum after rejection at 0.5800

  • NZD/USD treads water below 0.5800 with technical indicators turning lower.
  • FX markets move within tight ranges, awaiting US employment figures.
  • Kiwi's rejection at 0.5800 has printed the left shoulder of a potential H&S pattern.
NZD/USD Price Forecasts: Kiwi loses momentum after rejection at 0.5800
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The New Zealand Dollar is moving without a clear bias against the US Dollar, trading within a tight range around 0.5780 on Wednesday. Technical indicators, however, are turning lower after failing to break above the 0.5800 line on Tuesday.

Risk sentiment remains subdued, with investors looking from the sidelines ahead of the release of key US employment and services sector activity figures, which are expected to provide further insight into the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate path.

Technical Analysis: A bearish Head & Shoulders pattern in progress

,

In the 4-hour chart, NZD/USD trades at 0.5785, little changed on a daily basis. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds slightly above the zero line after turning positive, suggesting only modest bullish impetus, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flattening around the 50 level, showing a lack of direction.

The rejection at 0.5800 keeps the 0.5735 area on the bears' focus. This is the neckline of a bearish H&S pattern. A breach of that level would confirm a trend shift, adding pressure towards the November 28 lows, near 0.5700, and the intra-day support, at 0.5662. The H&S's measured target is at 0.5625.

On the upside, immediate resistance aligns at 0.5814 (Tuesday's high), followed by the December 23 high, at 0.5853.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD steadies around 1.1700, with eyes on key EU/ US data

EUR/USD steadies around 1.1700, with eyes on key EU/ US data

EUR/USD keeps its range intact around 1.1700 in European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair awaits key Eurozone inflation and US jobs numbers for a fresh directional impetus. In the meantime, a broadly subdued US Dollar keeps the major supported. 

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500 as USD slips ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3500 as USD slips ahead of US data

GBP/USD gains some ground above 1.3500 on Wednesday after registering modest gains in the previous session. The pair edges higher as the US Dollar struggles ahead of the US ADP Employment Change, JOLTS Job Openings and ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index due later in the day.

Gold corrects from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of US data

Gold corrects from $4,500 amid profit-taking ahead of US data

Gold struggles to capitalize on its strong weekly gains registered over the past two days and faces rejection near the $4,500 psychological mark, or over a one-week high touched during the Asian session on Wednesday. As investors digest the recent US attack on Venezuela, the prevalent risk-on environment prompts some profit-taking around the commodity. 

ADP Employment Report set to show moderate rebound in December after November’s drop

ADP Employment Report set to show moderate rebound in December after November’s drop

The Automatic Data Processing Research Institute will release its monthly Employment Change Report for December on Wednesday. The ADP report is expected to show that the United States economy created 45,000 jobs in the last month of 2025, to offset the 32.000 net employment loss seen in November.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave (AAVE) price hovers around $172 on Wednesday, nearing the upper trendline of the falling parallel channel pattern. A break above this technical pattern favors the bulls.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers