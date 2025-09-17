NZD/USD Price Forecast: Tests confluence around 0.6000 barrier

- NZD/USD may target its initial barrier at 0.6000, followed by the ascending channel’s upper boundary around 0.6010.
- The market sentiment remains bullish as the 14-day RSI stays firmly above the 50 mark.
- The primary support lies at the nine-day EMA of 0.5951.
NZD/USD depreciates after two days of gains, trading around 0.5970 during the European hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a strengthening bullish bias, as the pair moves upwards within the ascending channel pattern.
The short-term price momentum is stronger as the NZD/USD pair is positioned above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the bullish bias strengthens as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 mark.
On the upside, the NZD/USD pair may find its primary barrier at the psychological level of 0.6000, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 0.6010. A break above the channel would strengthen the bullish bias and support the pair to explore the region around the 11-month high of 0.6121, which was recorded on July 1.
The NZD/USD pair could find its initial support at the nine-day EMA of 0.5951, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.5932. A break below the latter would dampen the bullish bias and put downward pressure on the pair to test the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 0.5870.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.22%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.14%
|0.12%
|0.17%
|0.23%
|EUR
|-0.22%
|-0.15%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.08%
|0.15%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|0.12%
|-0.04%
|0.03%
|0.12%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|CAD
|-0.14%
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|0.08%
|0.08%
|AUD
|-0.12%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.05%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|-0.17%
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.07%
|-0.08%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|CHF
|-0.23%
|-0.00%
|-0.08%
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|0.02%
|0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
