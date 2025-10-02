TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

NZD/USD Price Forecast: Rises to near 0.5850 after breaking above nine-day EMA

  • NZD/USD may approach the initial barrier at the 50-day EMA of 0.5891.
  • The market sentiment remains bearish as the 14-day RSI is positioned below the 50 mark.
  • The initial support lies at the nine-day EMA of 0.5824.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Rises to near 0.5850 after breaking above nine-day EMA
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

NZD/USD extends its gains for the third successive session, trading around 0.5840 during the European hours on Thursday. The daily chart’s technical analysis shows that short-term price momentum has strengthened as the pair trades above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still positioned below the 50 mark, suggesting a bearish bias is active. Further advances toward the 50 mark may improve the market bias.

On the upside, the NZD/USD pair may target the 50-day EMA at 0.5891. A break above this level would improve the medium-term price momentum and support the pair to test the three-month high of 0.6008, reached on September 17, followed by 0.6121, the highest since October 2024.

The NZD/USD pair could find its initial support at the nine-day EMA of 0.5824. A break below this level would weaken the short-term price momentum and prompt the pair to test the downward trendline around 0.5730. Further declines below the trendline would open the doors for the pair to navigate the area around 0.5485, the lowest level since March 2020, which was recorded on April 9, 2025.

NZD/USD: Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.22%-0.14%-0.09%0.00%-0.10%-0.51%-0.15%
EUR0.22%0.07%0.12%0.21%0.10%-0.18%0.05%
GBP0.14%-0.07%0.06%0.11%0.06%-0.24%0.00%
JPY0.09%-0.12%-0.06%0.08%-0.02%-0.53%-0.03%
CAD-0.01%-0.21%-0.11%-0.08%-0.11%-0.37%-0.15%
AUD0.10%-0.10%-0.06%0.02%0.11%-0.35%-0.06%
NZD0.51%0.18%0.24%0.53%0.37%0.35%0.40%
CHF0.15%-0.05%-0.00%0.03%0.15%0.06%-0.40%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1750 as USD keeps sagging

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1750 as USD keeps sagging

EUR/USD builds on the latest upside above 1.1750 in European trading on Thursday. Concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown keep the US Dollar undermined across the board. The US Challenger Job Cuts data will be eyed in light of the ongoing federal shutdown. 

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD retakes 1.3500 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD stretches recovery for the fifth consecutive day, retaking 1.3500 in the European session on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the Pound Sterling receives support from the BoE's cautious commentary, while the US Dollar remains weighed down by the uncertainty over the fallout from the US government shutdown. 

Gold remains confined in a range below all-time peak; bulls not ready to give up

Gold remains confined in a range below all-time peak; bulls not ready to give up

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move heading into the European session on Thursday and remains well within striking distance of the all-time peak touched the previous day. Investors seem unfazed by a partial US government shutdown amid expectations of a limited impact on the economic performance. 

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dog-themed meme coins DOGE and SHIB extend gains as bearish pressure eases

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices extend their gains on Thursday, after rallying over 7% and 5% so far this week. Both dog-themed meme coins signal fading bearish pressure on the momentum indicators and open the door for a continued rally in both meme coins.

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation

The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.

Best brokers in Latin America

Best brokers in Latin America

Choosing the right broker is essential for traders in Latin America to access global markets, manage risks, and maximize their trading potential.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers