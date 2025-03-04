NZD/USD Price Forecast: Remains subdued near 0.5600 support amid prevailing bearish bias

- NZD/USD could test key support at the lower boundary of the descending channel near 0.5560.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains below 50, reinforcing the bearish outlook.
- The pair may target initial resistance at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average of 0.5654.
The NZD/USD pair loses ground following the previous session’s gains, trading around 0.5610 during European trading hours on Tuesday. Technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a bearish bias, with the pair trending lower within a descending channel.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 mark, reinforcing the negative outlook. Additionally, NZD/USD continues to trade beneath the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), signaling weak short-term momentum.
On the downside, a decisive break below the psychological support level of 0.5600 could push the pair toward the key support at 0.5560, the lower boundary of the descending channel. A further decline below this level may intensify selling pressure, potentially dragging NZD/USD to 0.5516—its lowest level since October 2022, recorded on February 3.
Conversely, a recovery could see the pair targeting initial resistance at the nine-day EMA of 0.5654, followed by the descending channel’s upper boundary at 0.5680 and the 50-day EMA at 0.5691. A breakout above the channel would weaken the bearish sentiment and open the door for further gains toward the three-month high of 0.5794, reached on January 24.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.23%
|-0.13%
|-0.19%
|-0.19%
|0.25%
|0.01%
|-0.35%
|EUR
|0.23%
|0.11%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.48%
|0.25%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|0.13%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|0.37%
|0.14%
|-0.23%
|JPY
|0.19%
|-0.06%
|0.04%
|-0.00%
|0.44%
|0.20%
|-0.16%
|CAD
|0.19%
|-0.05%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.44%
|0.21%
|-0.16%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-0.48%
|-0.37%
|-0.44%
|-0.44%
|-0.22%
|-0.59%
|NZD
|-0.01%
|-0.25%
|-0.14%
|-0.20%
|-0.21%
|0.22%
|-0.37%
|CHF
|0.35%
|0.13%
|0.23%
|0.16%
|0.16%
|0.59%
|0.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0500 despite risk aversion
EUR/USD picks up fresh bids and extends gains above 1.0500 in the European session on Tuesday. US recession fears fuel a fresh decline in the US Dollar, underpinning the pair's recent rebound despite rising trade war fears. The focus remains Trump's tariffs and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD regains traction above 1.2700 on renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD finds fresh demand and regains 1.2700 in Tuesday’s European trading hours. The pair benefits as the US Dollar gets sold-off into economic slowdown fears, despite escalating trade tensions. Traders look to tariff updates and Fedspeak for fresh impetus.
Gold price rallies back closer to $2,920 area amid renewed USD selling
Gold price builds on its steady intraday ascent and touches a fresh daily high, around the $2,918-2,919 region during the first half of the European session on Tuesday. This marks the second day of a positive move for the commodity and is sponsored by concerns about the economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.
Crypto Today: Trump tariffs trigger $1.1B sell-off 24-hours after crypto strategic reserve proposal
Cryptocurrencies market cap declined $410 billion on Tuesday shedding excess of all 10% gains booked after Trump’s strategic reserve announcement. The market dip is linked to Donald Trump’s confirmation of 25% import tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
Tariffs, Ukraine and Oil dominate
The US imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting from today, it also imposed another 10% on China. The US also confirmed that it would suspend all military aid to Ukraine.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.