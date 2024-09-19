NZD/USD Price Forecast: Holds position above nine-day EMA near 0.6200

- NZD/USD may appreciate as daily chart analysis indicates a bullish bias.
- The upper boundary of the ascending channel at 0.6280 appears as the immediate resistance.
- The pair may find the support around the nine-day EMA at 0.6189 level.
NZD/USD trades around 0.6210 during the Asian session on Thursday. On the daily chart, the pair is consolidating within an ascending channel pattern, indicating a bullish bias. However, a break below the lower boundary of the channel could diminish this bullish sentiment.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, confirming the ongoing bullish trend. Additionally, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is above the 50-day EMA, suggesting that the NZD/USD pair is experiencing short-term upward momentum and is likely to continue its rise.
On the upside, the NZD/USD pair may test the upper boundary of the ascending channel at the 0.6280 level, followed by the eight-month high of 0.6302 recorded on September 3. A break above this high could drive the pair toward the psychological level of 0.6300.
On the downside, the NZD/USD pair might test immediate support around the nine-day EMA at the 0.6189 level, which is near the lower boundary of the ascending channel. A break below this channel could weaken the bullish sentiment and put pressure on the pair to approach the 50-day EMA at 0.6128.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.01%
|0.07%
|0.63%
|-0.02%
|-0.34%
|0.07%
|0.32%
|EUR
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|0.62%
|-0.03%
|-0.34%
|0.05%
|0.31%
|GBP
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|0.57%
|-0.09%
|-0.42%
|-0.00%
|0.24%
|JPY
|-0.63%
|-0.62%
|-0.57%
|-0.62%
|-0.96%
|-0.59%
|-0.32%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.03%
|0.09%
|0.62%
|-0.33%
|0.09%
|0.33%
|AUD
|0.34%
|0.34%
|0.42%
|0.96%
|0.33%
|0.41%
|0.65%
|NZD
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|0.59%
|-0.09%
|-0.41%
|0.26%
|CHF
|-0.32%
|-0.31%
|-0.24%
|0.32%
|-0.33%
|-0.65%
|-0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
