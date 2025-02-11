NZD/USD Price Forecast: Finds immediate barrier at nine-day EMA near 0.5650

- NZD/USD tests the immediate resistance at a nine-day EMA of 0.5654.
- The 14-day RSI is positioned below the 50 level, suggesting a bearish bias is active.
- A successful break below 0.5650 could lead the pair to approach the rectangle’s lower boundary at the 0.5550 level.
The NZD/USD pair breaks its three-day losing streak, trading around 0.5650 during the early European hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that buyers and sellers are unsure of the long-term direction of the asset as the pair consolidates within a rectangular pattern.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly below the 50 level, suggesting a bearish bias is active. However, the NZD/USD pair remains slightly below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), reflecting that short-term price momentum is also dampened.
Regarding its support, the NZD/USD pair tests a crucial level of 0.5650. A successful break below this level could lead the pair to navigate the region around the lower threshold of the rectangle at the 0.5550 level, followed by its support area at 0.5516—its lowest point since October 2022, reached on February 3.
On the upside, the NZD/USD pair tests the nine-day EMA at 0.5654. A break above this level could improve the short-term price momentum and support the pair to navigate the area around its nine-week high of 0.5794, reached on January 24. The further barrier appears at the psychological level of 0.5800, followed by the upper threshold of the rectangle at 0.5810.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.02%
|0.18%
|0.06%
|0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.13%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|0.14%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.15%
|0.02%
|GBP
|-0.18%
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|-0.23%
|-0.30%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
|0.00%
|CAD
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.27%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.05%
|0.07%
|0.23%
|0.09%
|0.19%
|-0.08%
|0.09%
|NZD
|0.13%
|0.15%
|0.30%
|0.17%
|0.27%
|0.08%
|0.17%
|CHF
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.13%
|-0.01%
|0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
