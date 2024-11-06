NZD/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward descending channel's lower boundary near 0.5900

- NZD/USD may approach the lower boundary of the descending channel pattern near 0.5900.
- An upward correction would be indicated if the 14-day RSI breaks below the 30 mark.
- The nine-day EMA at 0.5979 level may act as the immediate resistance.
The NZD/USD pair loses ground to near 0.5930 during Wednesday's early European session. Daily chart analysis indicates a bearish bias, with the pair positioning within a descending channel.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a key momentum indicator, approaches the 30 level. A break below the 30 mark would indicate an oversold situation for the NZD/USD pair and an upward correction in the near future.
Adding to this outlook, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) remains below the 14-day EMA, suggesting a weakness in the trend for the NZD/USD pair.
On the downside, NZD/USD may find its support around the lower boundary of the descending channel near 0.5910, followed by the psychological level of 0.5900 level.
A break below the latter could put downward pressure on the NZD/USD pair to navigate the region around the throwback support at the 0.5850 level.
On the resistance side, the NZD/USD may test the nine-day EMA at 0.5977 level, followed by the upper boundary of the descending channel near the 14-day EMA at 0.5999 level.
A breakthrough above the descending channel pattern would cause the emergence of the bullish bias and support the NZD/USD pair to explore the region around the psychological level of 0.6100.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.75%
|1.27%
|1.60%
|0.61%
|1.32%
|1.01%
|1.19%
|EUR
|-1.75%
|-0.46%
|-0.15%
|-1.11%
|-0.41%
|-0.72%
|-0.54%
|GBP
|-1.27%
|0.46%
|0.28%
|-0.65%
|0.05%
|-0.26%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|-1.60%
|0.15%
|-0.28%
|-0.96%
|-0.26%
|-0.59%
|-0.39%
|CAD
|-0.61%
|1.11%
|0.65%
|0.96%
|0.71%
|0.39%
|0.58%
|AUD
|-1.32%
|0.41%
|-0.05%
|0.26%
|-0.71%
|-0.32%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|-1.01%
|0.72%
|0.26%
|0.59%
|-0.39%
|0.32%
|0.19%
|CHF
|-1.19%
|0.54%
|0.08%
|0.39%
|-0.58%
|0.12%
|-0.19%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
