- NZD/USD hits a new three-day nadir at 0.5906, shedding 0.39% amid a broader downtrend and declining US Treasury yields.
- The pair faces immediate support at the psychological 0.5900 level, with further downside risks towards the September low and critical trendline supports.
- A recovery above the 50-day moving average could open the path for the Kiwi to challenge resistances at 0.5900 and potentially the 0.6000 handle.
NZD/USD dives to a three-day low of 0.5906 below the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.5913, despite the Greenback (USD) trading unchanged as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY), while US Treasury bond yields drop for the second consecutive day. The pair exchanges hands at 0.5910, down 0.39%.
The downtrend portrayed in the NZD/USD daily chart suggests the pair would continue to print losses unless the fundamentals change. Next, support is at 0.5900 in the figure, followed by the September 5 low at 0.5859, followed by an upslope support trendline at 0.5815/25, before slumping to the 0.5800 mark. A breach of the latter would expose the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.5773.
On the other hand, if NZD/USD buyers reclaim the 50-DMA, they could remain hopeful of testing higher prices. Next resistance is seen at 0.5900, before rallying to the 0.6000 mark.
NZD/USD Price Analysis – Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5911
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.5935
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5881
|Daily SMA50
|0.5915
|Daily SMA100
|0.6015
|Daily SMA200
|0.6114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5976
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5911
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5788
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6056
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5936
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5951
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs back above 1.0700, prints minimal gains
EUR/USD turns positive late, but it remains shy of reclaiming the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0802, seen as the next resistance level for buyers. The pair is trading at 1.0708, after forming a ‘tweezers bottom’ chart pattern, with bullish implications.
GBP/USD fails to reclaim 1.2300
GBP/USD trimmed losses but could not sustain above 1.2300 on Wednesday. A retreat in the DXY supported the rebound. On Thursday, market participants will closely monitor US Jobless Claims and remarks from Fed Chair Powell, while on Friday, UK GDP data is due.
Gold tests $1,950 as investors drop safe-haven assets Premium
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to its lowest level in nearly three weeks at around $1,950. Although the US Dollar struggles to find demand, improving risk mood makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground mid-week.
Cardano Price Prediction: $0.40 target still in play for ADA as bullish metrics spur optimism
Cardano price uptrend remains sturdy, showing no exhaustion despite being up for almost three weeks in a row. It has seen the cryptocurrency break past key levels, and now a continuation of the trend seems likely, steered by multiple bullish fundamentals.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Disney earnings on the docket for Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) reached a new range high on Tuesday after breaking out of a three-mong-long descending price channel last Friday. Last week saw the DJIA produce its best gain in a year at 5.07%.