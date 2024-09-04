NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical pullback allows the consolidation of gains

- The NZD/USD pair is showing signs of consolidation after reaching yearly highs last week.
- The RSI and the MAC point to a flattening bullish traction.
The NZD/USD pair is consolidating near the 0.6200 support level as bulls take a breather after August's rally.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), at 57 remains in positive territory but flat. However, the decreasing green bars in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), suggest that bullish momentum remains steady but decreasing. If the MACD turns to bearish momentum, it could confirm to a reversal of sentiment.
NZD/USD daily chart
Looking at the daily chart, the NZD/USD pair is facing resistance at the 0.6230 level. A break above this level could open the door for further gains. On the downside, the pair is facing support at the 0.6170 level. A break below this level could shift the tide in favor of the bears. Overall, the outlook is positive but a healthy correction was needed after rising to highs since January last week where the upside movement became over-extended. Now the pair is set to consolidate.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
