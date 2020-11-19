NZD/USD Price Analysis: Slips below 100-hour SMA/ascending trend-line confluence support

  • NZD/USD witnessed some profit-taking on Thursday and moved away from near two-year tops.
  • Bullish oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
  • A sustained break below the 0.6800 mark is needed to negate the positive outlook for the major.

The NZD/USD pair witnessed some profit-taking on Thursday and slipped below the 0.6900 round-figure mark during the first half of the European traction session.

The pair has now erased the previous day's positive move to the highest level since December 2018 and was last seen hovering near the 0.6885 confluence support. The mentioned region comprises of 100-hour SMA and weekly ascending trend-line support.

A convincing breakthrough might prompt some additional long-unwinding trade and prolong the ongoing corrective slide. The NZD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards the 0.6840 horizontal level en-route the 0.6810-0.6800 support zone.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for additional weakness. However, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have also eased from overbought territory.

Hence, any meaningful slide below the mentioned confluence support might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited. The NZD/USD pair still seems poised to extend its appreciating move and aim towards reclaiming the key 0.7000 psychological mark.

That said, a sustained break below the 0.6800 mark will negate the bullish outlook, rather trigger some short-term trading stops and set the stage for an additional near-term downfall.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6885
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 0.6919
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6757
Daily SMA50 0.6682
Daily SMA100 0.6648
Daily SMA200 0.6413
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6946
Previous Daily Low 0.6875
Previous Weekly High 0.6915
Previous Weekly Low 0.6783
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6919
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6881
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6951
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6984
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7022

 

 

