NZD/USD Price Analysis: Slides below ascending channel/100-hour SMA confluence support

- NZD/USD edged lower on Friday and retreated further from multi-year tops set on Thursday.
- Slide below the 0.7050 confluence support might have set the stage for additional weakness.
The NZD/USD pair witnessed some profit-taking on Friday and extended the previous day's retracement slide from the highest level since April 2018 – levels just above the 0.7100 mark. The pullback extended through the first half of the European trading session and dragged the pair below mid-0.7000s or two-day lows in the last hour.
With the latest leg down, the NZD/USD pair has now broken through a confluence support comprising of 100-hour SMA and the lower boundary of a near two-week-old ascending trend-channel. A short-term bearish breakdown is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators have been gaining negative traction on hourly charts.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in the overbought territory. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing corrective slide, possibly towards testing the key 0.7000 psychological mark. That said, a softer tone surrounding the USD might help limit deeper losses ahead of the NFP report.
On the flip side, the 0.7060-70 congestion zone now seems to act as immediate resistance. A sustained strength above should assist the NZD/USD pair to make a fresh attempt to build on its recent positive momentum beyond the 0.7100 mark. The latter coincides with the trend-channel resistance and should act a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
NZD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7047
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.7074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6937
|Daily SMA50
|0.6755
|Daily SMA100
|0.6698
|Daily SMA200
|0.6448
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7104
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7051
|Previous Weekly High
|0.704
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6897
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7155
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD leaps toward 1.35 on fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is jumping toward 1.35 after an EU official says a deal is imminent and may conclude over the weekend. Earlier, sterling struggled amid downbeat headlines.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 amid cooler market mood, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading off the 32-month highs amid bumps in US stimulus and vaccine distribution. Markets await the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 469,000, lower than beforehand.
XAU/USD holds steady near two-week tops, just below $1845 level
The precious metal built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1764 region, or five-month lows and edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces amid vaccine, stimulus concerns ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
Markets are mixed and the dollar is off Thursday's lows as traders await the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. Brexit acrimony is weighing on the pound. Oil and the loonie are rising following an OPEC+ deal and ahead of Canada's jobs report.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!