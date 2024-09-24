NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sharp bullish momentum seen and pair claims to highs since December

- The NZD/USD pair has risen sharply to trade at 0.6340, a 1% rise, suggesting strong buying pressure.
- The RSI and MACD indicators are both sharply rising, indicating increasing buying momentum.
- With the pair near 0.6350, it tallied its highest level since December.
On Tuesday, the NZD/USD pair rose sharply, gaining more than 1% and moving to 0.6340, levels not seen since December of 2023.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 70, in the overbought zone. Looking at the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) confirms these conditions, printing rising green bars. However, traders should remain vigilant for a potential reversal as the upward movements may be over-extended and a consolidation might be necessary.
NZD/USD daily chart
The pair maintains a bullish outlook, trading above its major moving averages and holding strong at support levels of 0.6200, 0.6180, and 0.6150. On the upside, resistance lies at 0.6280, 0.6300, and 0.6310. If the pair manages to close above 0.6280, it could signal further upward momentum, with the next target set around early September highs near 0.6300. Breaking through these resistance points with solid trading volume may strengthen the bullish case.
Traders shouldn’t take off the table a downwards consolidation and the mentioned supports could be used to consolidate the recent gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.6900 ahead of Australian inflation
The Aussie is among the best performers against the Greenback this week, trading at fresh 2024 highs, not far from the 0.6900 mark. Australian inflation data taking centre stage in the Asian session.
EUR/USD recovers ground on Greenback weakness
EUR/USD cut away bearish sentiment and rallied back into recent highs on Tuesday, taking another unsuccessful run at 1.1200. The Euro itself has little reason to be bid up by traders, but a broad-market weakening in the Greenback is helping to keep Fiber bidding action on the high side.
Gold's unstoppable run extends beyond $2,650
Gold price keeps posting record highs on a daily basis, now comfortable above $2,650. Poor United States data fueled speculation the Federal Reserve will trim rates by another 50 bps when it meets in November.
Ethereum could rally if it clears $2,707 resistance amid SEC delaying decision on BlackRock's ETH ETF options
Ethereum is down 0.5% on Tuesday following the Securities and Exchange Commission delaying its decision on BlackRock's application to list and trade options contracts on the iShares Ethereum Trust.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.