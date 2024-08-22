- NZD/USD treks within the upper boundary of the ascending channel pattern.
- The 14-day RSI rises to near 70 level, indicating a potential for correction.
- The nine-day EMA at 0.6092 appears as the immediate support for the pair.
NZD/USD continues its winning streak for the fifth successive session, trading around 0.6160 during the early European hours on Thursday. The daily chart analysis shows that the pair treks upwards within the upward boundary of the ascending channel, reinforcing the bullish bias.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned slightly below the 70 level, suggesting a confirmation of the bullish sentiment. Further movement will indicate currency pair overbought and a potential correction in the short term.
The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is positioned above the 50-day EMA, indicating that the NZD/USD pair is experiencing upward momentum in the short term and continues to rise.
On the upside, the NZD/USD pair may find immediate resistance around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 0.6190. A break above this level could lead the pair to test a two-month high of 0.6247 level, marked on Wednesday.
In terms of support, the nine-day EMA at 0.6092 appears as the immediate support. A break below this level could weaken the bullish bias and lead the NZD/USD pair to test the 50-day EMA at 0.6045 level, followed by the lower boundary of the ascending channel at 0.6030 level.
A breach below the latter could cause the emergence of a bearish sentiment, which may put pressure on the NZD/USD pair to navigate the region around “throwback support” at the 0.5850 level.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
New Zealand Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.24%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.15%
|-0.16%
|-0.24%
|-0.15%
|-0.22%
|-0.33%
|GBP
|0.05%
|0.15%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.00%
|-0.07%
|-0.19%
|JPY
|0.03%
|0.16%
|0.02%
|-0.18%
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|-0.22%
|CAD
|0.13%
|0.24%
|0.09%
|0.18%
|0.08%
|0.02%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|0.06%
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.19%
|NZD
|0.10%
|0.22%
|0.07%
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|CHF
|0.24%
|0.33%
|0.19%
|0.22%
|0.11%
|0.19%
|0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1150 after German PMI data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1150 in the European session. The data from Germany showed the Composite PMI dropped to 48.5 in August's flash estimate from 49.1 in July, hurting the Euro. Markets await EU and US PMI figures.
GBP/USD reverses from 1.3100, as UK PMI data looms
GBP/USD has entered a consolidative mode in early Europe on Thursday, following a rejection at 1.3100 and amid a broad US Dollar recovery. Traders now look to the flash PMIs from the UK and the US for fresh trading impetus.
Gold price remains confined in a range below all-time peak, awaits Fed's Powell on Friday
Gold price remains on the defensive heading into the European session on Thursday, albeit holds above the $2,500 psychological mark and remains within the striking distance of the all-time peak touched earlier this week.
Zilliqa price poised for a surge following break above falling wedge pattern
Zilliqa price broke above the falling wedge pattern on Monday and rose 4.6% in the next two days. On-chain data shows that ZIL's Open Interest is rising, and long-to-short ratio is above one, suggesting a bullish move for Zilliqa in the upcoming days.
Where is the US Dollar heading after the Fed paved the way for a September cut? Premium
Financial markets have been extremely volatile in the last couple of weeks, as all of a sudden, investors realized central bank officials still have the ability to surprise them.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.