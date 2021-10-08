NZD/USD Price Analysis: Regains 0.6950 on crossing fortnight-old resistance

- NZD/USD extends previous day’s gains, pokes intraday top of late.
- Upbeat RSI, break of short-term resistance direct bulls toward 100-SMA hurdle.
- Previous resistance, weekly support line challenge pullback moves.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday high around 0.6950, up 0.35% on a day following China’s Caixin Services PMI data release during early Friday.
In doing so, the kiwi pair also reacts to the upbeat market sentiment while stretching the previous day’s gains to cross a downward sloping resistance line, now support, from September 23.
In addition to the brighter fundamentals and the trend line breakout, an upbeat RSI line, not overbought, also favor the NZD/USD advances towards the 100-SMA level near a fortnight-long horizontal area surrounding 0.6980-85.
It should be noted, however, that the quote’s run-up past 0.6985 will term the 0.7000 threshold and 0.7030 as intermediate resistances ahead of the late September peak near 0.7095.
Meanwhile, pullback moves will initially be challenged by the previous resistance line near 0.6935 before directing NZD/USD sellers towards an ascending support line from September 29, close to 0.6900.
During the quote’s weakness past 0.6900, September’s low of 0.6859 and the yearly bottom surrounding 0.6800 will be the key to watch.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6943
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|0.6921
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7008
|Daily SMA50
|0.7008
|Daily SMA100
|0.704
|Daily SMA200
|0.7107
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6945
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6905
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7034
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6859
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.692
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6982
