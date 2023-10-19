Share:
  • NZD/USD is on a downtrend, with a series of lower highs and lower lows and hit a YTD low of 0.5815.
  • For a bearish continuation, NZD/USD needs to break below 0.5815, with potential targets at 0.5800 and 0.5740.
  • In case of a reversal, the first resistance lies at 0.5900, followed by 0.5931 (50-DMA) and 0.6000.

NZD/USD dropped to a new year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.5815, though towards the New York close, it recovered some ground, finishing Thursday’s session with losses of 0.11%. As the Asian session begins, the pair extends its losses to four straight days and exchanges hands at 0.5843, down 0.08%.

The currency pair is downward biased after reaching a new cycle low and printing a series of lower highs and lower lows after hitting a multi-month high in July at around 0.6384. For a bearish continuation, the NZD/USD would need to break below 0.5815 so sellers could challenge the 0.5800 figure, followed by last year’s November 22 swing low of 0.5740.

In the event of reversing its course and aiming higher, the NZD/USD first resistance is the 0.5900 mark. A decisive break, buyers could set their sight at the 50-DMA at 0.5931 before climbing toward the 0.600 figure. The next resistance would be the 200-DMA at 0.6149.

NZD/USD Price Action – Daily chart

NZD/USD Technical Levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5843
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.5856
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5949
Daily SMA50 0.5938
Daily SMA100 0.6053
Daily SMA200 0.6155
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5921
Previous Daily Low 0.5851
Previous Weekly High 0.6056
Previous Weekly Low 0.5882
Previous Monthly High 0.605
Previous Monthly Low 0.5847
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5878
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5894
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5831
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5806
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5761
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5901
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5946
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5971

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends its downside below 0.6330 amid the risk-off mood

AUD/USD extends its downside below 0.6330 amid the risk-off mood

The AUD/USD pair extends its downside below the mid-0.6300s during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair retreats from 0.6340 as markets turn cautious. AUD/USD trades around 0.6327, losing 0.02% on the day.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD fails to hold above 1.0600 as Wall Street falls again

EUR/USD fails to hold above 1.0600 as Wall Street falls again

EUR/USD experienced a late pullback on Thursday, falling to around 1.0570 after reaching a weekly high at 1.0616. The Euro lost momentum as stocks on Wall Street turned negative. The US Dollar ended lower after Powell's hinted that the Fed will maintain interest rates unchanged. 

EUR/USD News

Gold hits fresh three-month highs above $1,970

Gold hits fresh three-month highs above $1,970

Gold edged higher toward $1,960 in the American session on Thursday. Fed Chairman Powell noted that significant tightening in financial conditions with higher bond yields can have implications for policy, triggering a downward correction in US yields and supporting XAU/USD. 

Gold News

XRP price jumps almost 10% as SEC drops lawsuit against Ripple executives

XRP price jumps almost 10% as SEC drops lawsuit against Ripple executives

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its charges against executives from Ripple Labs, including CEO Bradley Garlinghouse and co-founder Christian Larsen.

Read more

US home sales have fallen into a severe crisis zone

US home sales have fallen into a severe crisis zone

Falling home sales and prices are further bad news for banks, which are already sitting on huge "paper" losses due to the collapse in bond prices. As house prices fall, more Americans may choose to default on their monthly payments as their debt falls below the house price.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures