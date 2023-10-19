In the event of reversing its course and aiming higher, the NZD/USD first resistance is the 0.5900 mark. A decisive break, buyers could set their sight at the 50-DMA at 0.5931 before climbing toward the 0.600 figure. The next resistance would be the 200-DMA at 0.6149.

The currency pair is downward biased after reaching a new cycle low and printing a series of lower highs and lower lows after hitting a multi-month high in July at around 0.6384. For a bearish continuation, the NZD/USD would need to break below 0.5815 so sellers could challenge the 0.5800 figure, followed by last year’s November 22 swing low of 0.5740.

NZD/USD dropped to a new year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.5815, though towards the New York close, it recovered some ground, finishing Thursday’s session with losses of 0.11%. As the Asian session begins, the pair extends its losses to four straight days and exchanges hands at 0.5843, down 0.08%.

