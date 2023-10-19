- NZD/USD is on a downtrend, with a series of lower highs and lower lows and hit a YTD low of 0.5815.
- For a bearish continuation, NZD/USD needs to break below 0.5815, with potential targets at 0.5800 and 0.5740.
- In case of a reversal, the first resistance lies at 0.5900, followed by 0.5931 (50-DMA) and 0.6000.
NZD/USD dropped to a new year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.5815, though towards the New York close, it recovered some ground, finishing Thursday’s session with losses of 0.11%. As the Asian session begins, the pair extends its losses to four straight days and exchanges hands at 0.5843, down 0.08%.
The currency pair is downward biased after reaching a new cycle low and printing a series of lower highs and lower lows after hitting a multi-month high in July at around 0.6384. For a bearish continuation, the NZD/USD would need to break below 0.5815 so sellers could challenge the 0.5800 figure, followed by last year’s November 22 swing low of 0.5740.
In the event of reversing its course and aiming higher, the NZD/USD first resistance is the 0.5900 mark. A decisive break, buyers could set their sight at the 50-DMA at 0.5931 before climbing toward the 0.600 figure. The next resistance would be the 200-DMA at 0.6149.
NZD/USD Price Action – Daily chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5843
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.5856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5949
|Daily SMA50
|0.5938
|Daily SMA100
|0.6053
|Daily SMA200
|0.6155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5921
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5851
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6056
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5882
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5878
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5894
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5761
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5971
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
