NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off lows, 0.6645 is the level to beat for the bulls

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD needs to break above the trendline resistance at 0.6645 to invalidate bearish pressures. 
  • A violation at 0.66 would imply a continuation of the recent sell-off. 

NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6626, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a low of 0.6615 during the Asian trading hours. 

Despite the minor bounce, the path of least resistance remains to the downside, as the resistance of the trendline falling from Dec. 31 high and Jan. 1 high is still intact. 

At press time, that trendline resistance is located at 0.6645. A convincing move through that level would imply an end of the pullback from highs above 0.6750 and could bring in a break above 0.6654. That would mark an invalidation of lower highs setup on the hourly chart and confirm a bullish reversal. 

On the downside, a violation of the recent low of 0.66 could yield additional losses to levels near 0.6650. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6626
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.6633
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6652
Daily SMA50 0.6533
Daily SMA100 0.6437
Daily SMA200 0.6518
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6654
Previous Daily Low 0.662
Previous Weekly High 0.6681
Previous Weekly Low 0.6599
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6633
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6641
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6617
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6602
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6583
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6651
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.667
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6685

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

