NZD/USD Price Analysis: Move beyond 50% Fibo. sets the stage for further gains

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD gained strong traction for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • Sustained break through the 0.7100 confluence hurdle favours bullish traders.
  • Overbought conditions warrant some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.

The NZD/USD pair continued scaling higher through the early European session and shot to over one-month tops, around the 0.7145-50 region in the last hour.

The safe-haven US dollar witnessed aggressive selling on Tuesday and sank to three-week lows amid the dominant risk-on flow. This, in turn, provided a strong boost to the perceived riskier kiwi and assisted the NZD/USD pair to gain strong follow-through traction for the fifth successive day.

The momentum confirmed a bullish breakout through the 0.7100 confluence, comprising the very important 200-day SMA and a descending trend-line extending from YTD tops touched in February. A subsequent move beyond the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.7466-0.6805 downfall has set the stage for further gains.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts are already flashing overbought conditions. Moreover, RSI on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into the overstretched territory, warranting some consolidation or a modest pullback before the next leg up for the NZD/USD pair.

From current levels, September monthly swing highs, around the 0.7170 region, seems to act as immediate resistance. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the NZD/USD pair towards the 0.7200 round-figure mark en-route the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 0.7215-20 area.

On the flip side, any meaningful retracement slide could attract some dip-buying near the 0.7100 confluence hurdle breakpoint. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 0.7070-60 region, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level and act as a strong base for the NZD/USD pair.

NZD/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7143
Today Daily Change 0.0057
Today Daily Change % 0.80
Today daily open 0.7086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6977
Daily SMA50 0.7006
Daily SMA100 0.7023
Daily SMA200 0.7102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7105
Previous Daily Low 0.7049
Previous Weekly High 0.7078
Previous Weekly Low 0.6912
Previous Monthly High 0.7171
Previous Monthly Low 0.6859
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.707
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7055
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7024
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6999
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7111
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7136
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7167

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps to three-week highs near 1.1650 amid falling dollar, yields

EUR/USD jumps to three-week highs near 1.1650 amid falling dollar, yields

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1650, recovering ground to clinch three-week highs. The pair cheers risk-on mood-led decline in the US dollar. Treasury yields pullback, as poor US industrial data tempers hawkish Fed’s expectations. Focus on ECB and Fedspeak.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid risk-on mood, hawkish BOE

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid risk-on mood, hawkish BOE

GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3800, reaching the highest levels in five weeks. The greenback is losing ground amid a resurgent appetite for riskier assets. BOE's Bailey hinted at a rate hike to contain inflation. UK PM Johnson vowed to fix Brexit’s N. Ireland Protocol. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD targets $1791 on turnaround Tuesday

XAU/USD targets $1791 on turnaround Tuesday

Gold price jumps 1% as the US dollar keeps losing ground across the board. Retreat in Treasury yields, risk-on mood aid the rebound in gold price. 

Gold News

Bitcoin open interest skyrockets as investors prepare for BTC price at $250,000

Bitcoin open interest skyrockets as investors prepare for BTC price at $250,000

The open interest of Binance and CME Bitcoin futures hit a record high of $9.2 billion when combined. Bitcoin investment products saw an inflow of over $70 million last week, ahead of the ETF approval by the SEC.

Read more

Netflix: When are NFLX earnings?

Netflix: When are NFLX earnings?

Netflix (NFLX) shares gave up some recent gains with a loss of nearly 1% on Friday, closing at $628.29 for a loss of 0.87%. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures