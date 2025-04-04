NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi plunges below 0.5600 as sellers extend their grip

Moving averages reinforce the bearish tone across the board. The 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.57105 and 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.57148 are both aligned lower. Longer-term indicators, including the 20-day SMA at 0.57342, the 100-day at 0.57177, and the 200-day at 0.59039, confirm an extended period of selling pressure.

The NZD/USD pair collapsed on Friday, diving toward the 0.5600 area as bearish momentum dominated the session. The pair traded deep in the red, shedding over 3% on the day and remaining mid-range between recent extremes at 0.5551 and 0.5798. Sellers stayed firmly in control through the day, with technical indicators confirming the downturn. The action unfolds during Friday’s session ahead of the Asian opening.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.