NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi hits one-month low after close under 50-day SMA

- NZD/USD extends Thursday's losses, hits a four-week low.
- Breakdown of key support and bearish RSI favor deeper losses.
NZD/USD slipped to 0.7155 a few minutes before press time, the lowest since Feb. 5.
The pair closed below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Thursday, validating the bearish lower high of 0.7307 created on March 2.
The violation of the 50-day SMA in itself is bearish, as the technical line acted as strong support multiple times since Jan. 28.
That, alongside a bearish or below-50 reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index, suggests scope for deeper losses.
Support is seen at 0.7096 (Jan. 18 low) followed by 0.7047 (100-day SMA). Meanwhile, resistance is located at 0.7210 (50-day SMA) and 0.7307 (March 2 high).
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7164
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.7193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.726
|Daily SMA50
|0.7204
|Daily SMA100
|0.7051
|Daily SMA200
|0.6814
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7273
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7173
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7235
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7253
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7313
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7354
