NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi hits one-month low after close under 50-day SMA

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD extends Thursday's losses, hits a four-week low. 
  • Breakdown of key support and bearish RSI favor deeper losses.

NZD/USD slipped to 0.7155 a few minutes before press time, the lowest since Feb. 5. 

The pair closed below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Thursday, validating the bearish lower high of 0.7307 created on March 2. 

The violation of the 50-day SMA in itself is bearish, as the technical line acted as strong support multiple times since Jan. 28. 

That, alongside a bearish or below-50 reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index, suggests scope for deeper losses. 

Support is seen at 0.7096 (Jan. 18 low) followed by 0.7047 (100-day SMA). Meanwhile, resistance is located at 0.7210 (50-day SMA) and 0.7307 (March 2 high). 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7164
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 0.7193
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.726
Daily SMA50 0.7204
Daily SMA100 0.7051
Daily SMA200 0.6814
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7273
Previous Daily Low 0.7173
Previous Weekly High 0.7466
Previous Weekly Low 0.7223
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7211
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7235
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7153
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7112
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7052
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7253
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7313
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7354

 

 

