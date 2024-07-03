NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi bounces off, eyes on 20-day SMA resistance

On the flip side, resistance currently hovers around the 20-day SMA at 0.6125 level. If the buyers manage to navigate through, additional resistance lies at the 0.6170 mark, followed by a significant barrier at 0.6200. A decisive break above these resistance levels could end the bearish dominance and steer the pair into bullish territory.

The NZD/USD establishes immediate support near the 0.6070 threshold, aligned with the mentioned convergence point of the 100 and 200-day SMAs. Therefore, if the sellers manage to drive the price below it, it could enhance selling pressure and indicate a deeper retracement. Further support resides at the 0.6050 level.

Regarding the daily technical indicators , the Relative Strength Index (RSI), now resting at 50, portrays an improvement in bullish momentum. However, it has further ground to gain to confirm a bullish bias. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to print decreasing red bars, depicting a neutral to bearish stance, but overall positive as bears lose strength.

On Wednesday, the NZD/USD witnessed a gain of 0.50%, as markets turned their back on the USD. Now testing the important 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) threshold at 0.6125, the pair rebounded off the crucial convergence of the 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at 0.6070 mark. The pair's future course now hinges on whether the currency pair manages to conquer the mentioned 20-day SMA.

