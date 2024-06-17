NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further decline observed as the pair fails to hold the 20-day SMA

Furthermore, the main resistance continues to stand at the 0.6200 level. A breach at this point could be viewed as a buy signal, signaling an overturn of the bearish sentiment.

The NZD/USD's immediate resistance level stands at the 20-day SMA of 0.6140. Simultaneously, the convergence of the 100 and 200-day SMAs in the 0.6050-0.6060 region builds a sturdy support base for the pair, which is likely to aid in correction should the bears seize control. Movements below this convergence point could indicate sell conditions.

Meanwhile, on the daily chart , the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has maintained its negative momentum, suggesting a faltering buying pressure. The downward orientation of the RSI is consistent with the flat red bars displayed by the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), further emphasizing the ongoing consolidation narrative.

The NZD/USD continued its descent on Monday, moving below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.6140 the buyers managed to clear most of its daily losses. The pair seems to be stuck in a state of consolidation following the sharp surge last week to 0.6220. Despite buyers' attempts, the 20-day SMA could not be sustained, and losses could potentially extend if this trend continues.

