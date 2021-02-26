NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off weekly support line, sellers eye 0.7300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains on the back-foot, fails to break above 100-HMA.
  • 200-HMA follows a confluence of key support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement to test bears.
  • Bulls need confirmation from 0.7420 to retake controls.

NZD/USD drops to 0.7354 in a fresh pullback from the latest swing top of 0.7375, down 0.18% intraday, during early Friday.

The kiwi pair staged a corrective pullback from a one-week-old support line, coupled with a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of February 17-25 upside, amid oversold RSI. However, failures to sustain a break of 100-HMA seem to trigger the recent weakness.

NZD/USD sellers currently target the 0.7310 support convergence having the stated trend line and Fibonacci retracement level. Though, any further weakness will be tamed by a 200-HMA level of 0.7295.

On the contrary, fresh recovery moves not only need to cross the 100-HMA level of 0.7365 but also the early Thursday lows near 0.7420 to recall the NZD/USD buyers.

Following that, the latest high, also the highest since August 2017, will challenge the Kiwi bulls around 0.7465.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7353
Today Daily Change -15 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.20%
Today daily open 0.7368
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7241
Daily SMA50 0.719
Daily SMA100 0.702
Daily SMA200 0.6787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7466
Previous Daily Low 0.736
Previous Weekly High 0.7316
Previous Weekly Low 0.7158
Previous Monthly High 0.7316
Previous Monthly Low 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7425
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.733
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7292
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7224
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7436
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7504
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7542

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops back below 0.7850 as risk-off mood lifts the US dollar

AUD/USD drops back below 0.7850 as risk-off mood lifts the US dollar

AUD/USD turns south once again, dropping below 0.7850, as the safe-haven US dollar regains ground across the board amid the downbeat market mood. Sliding US Treasury yields spook markets and weigh negatively on the stocks. 

AUD/USD News

Ethereum on the cusp of further losses, $1,500 probes sellers

Ethereum on the cusp of further losses, $1,500 probes sellers

Having conquered a two-month-old support line, now resistance, Ethererum bears are catching breather around $1,520 during the early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the ETH/USD pair bounces off 50-day SMA.

Read more

Gold risks a drop below $1750 amid bearish technical setup

Gold risks a drop below $1750 amid bearish technical setup

XAU/USD hit four-day lows in early Asia, as the bears look to challenge the multi-month lows near $1760 once again. Focus on US Treasury yields and the House vote on the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. 

Gold news

USD/JPY dips below 106.00 as US dollar drops with yields

USD/JPY dips below 106.00 as US dollar drops with yields

USD/JPY drops below 106.00, extending correction from five-month tops of 106.43. The US dollar stalls its recovery mode and turns south once again, dragged down by the sell-off in the Treasury yields across the curve. 

USD/JPY News

Dollar Index's recovery rally stalls as US 10-year yield recedes from 12-month highs

Dollar Index's recovery rally stalls as US 10-year yield recedes from 12-month highs

The DXY's recovery rally from the seven-week low of 89.68 reached early Thursday has stalled, with the US 10-year Treasury yield retreating from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.49%. As such, stocks came under pressure on Thursday, boosting haven demand for the greenback. 

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures