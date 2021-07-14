NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends RBNZ-led rally towards 200-DMA, jumps the most since April

- NZD/USD registers the strongest daily gains in three months.
- Sustained break of monthly trend line, 21-DMA becomes necessary for the bulls.
- Sellers will wait for a daily closing below 0.6920.
NZD/USD buyers keep reins around 0.7015, up 1.05% intraday, amid the early Wednesday, posting the biggest intraday run-up since April 14.
The kiwi pair crossed immediate hurdles, namely the 21-DMA and a descending trend line from mid-June, following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) hawkish tilt earlier in Asia.
Bullish MACD signals back the breakout but a daily closing beyond 0.7005 will be needed for the NZD/USD buyers to mark another battle with the key 200-DMA hurdle around 0.7075.
If at all the quote crosses the 0.7075 DMA resistance, the monthly high around 0.7105 should quickly return to the charts.
Meanwhile, any failures to print a +0.7000 closing may tease sellers targeting the recent lows around 0.6920.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s sustained weakness past 0.6920 will make it vulnerable to revisit September 2020 high surrounding the 0.6800 threshold.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7015
|Today Daily Change
|0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96%
|Today daily open
|0.6948
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7006
|Daily SMA50
|0.7132
|Daily SMA100
|0.7139
|Daily SMA200
|0.7071
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6917
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6923
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6975
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7051
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7092
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks wounds under 1.18, all eyes on Powell
EUR/USD is trading above the lowest since April but below 1.18 after strong US inflation and a weak bond auction boosted the dollar. Investors are eyeing Fed Chair Powell's testimony later in the day. Covid headlines are also watched.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3850 after strong UK inflation data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3850, up on the day after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Cable is recovering from gains triggered by elevated US inflation figures on Tuesday and ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
Gold: Set-up favors bulls, Powell’s testimony awaited
Gold once again showed some resilience below the $1,800 mark. The momentum extended through the Asian session on Wednesday, though the upside seems limited ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony.
Dogecoin price with its back to the wall, as DOGE edges closer to an 80% decline
Dogecoin price has finalized a head-and-shoulders pattern with a measured move of over 80%. DOGE investors are unable to unlock the unrelenting resistance defined by May’s descending trend line.
Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar
Fed Chair Powell is likely to send a cautious message, in line with the bank's minutes. Signs that inflation is indeed transitory may also soften his message. The Delta covid variant is hitting the US and may dampen economic activity.