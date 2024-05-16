NZD/USD Price Analysis: Could test the psychological support of 0.6100

- NZD/USD pulls back from a two-month high of 0.6140 marked on Thursday.
- Technical analysis suggests a confirmation of the bullish trend for the pair.
- The pair could find the key resistance at the major level of 0.6150.
NZD/USD retreats from a two-month high of 0.6140, trading around 0.6110 during the European session on Thursday. The pair depreciates due to an upward correction in the US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the improved US Treasury yields.
As per the technical analysis, the momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests an upward trend for the NZD/USD pair. This is indicated by the placement of the MACD line above the centerline and shows the divergence above the signal line.
Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, indicating a confirmation of the bullish sentiment.
On a daily chart, the key resistance appears at the major level of 0.6150. A break above this level could lead the NZD/USD pair to explore the region around the psychological level of 0.6200, followed by March’s high at 0.6218.
On the downside, the psychological level of 0.6100 could act as the immediate support, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6081, plotting within coordinates of 0.5886 and 0.6141. A break below the latter could prompt the NZD/USD pair to navigate the region around the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6026.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6111
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5974
|Daily SMA50
|0.6009
|Daily SMA100
|0.6081
|Daily SMA200
|0.6038
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6126
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6025
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6041
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.599
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5956
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6258
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
