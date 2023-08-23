NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls get a boost after weak US PMIs

- NZD/USD surged above the 0.5980 area, setting a three-day winning streak.
- US PMIs failed to meet expectations, but the US Service sector remains resilient compared to the leading economies.
- Lower yield and dovish bets on the Fed, weight on the USD.
In Wednesday’s session, the NZD/USD recovered ground, driven by a weak USD following the release of August S&P PMIs. Due to signs of a softening economy, US yields took a big hit, and markets seem to be betting on a less aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed). Investors now focus on Friday’s speech from Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The US Manufacturing PMI from August declined to 47, as opposed to the expected 49.3, while the Services index remained within the expansion category at 51 despite being lower than anticipated.
As the Federal Reserve (Fed) stated, decisions will depend on incoming data, weak PMI figures make markets bet that the Fed won't be as aggressive as expected, and the US yields are showing sharp declines. With the 2, 5 and 10-year rates falling by more than 1%, the USD loses interest and trades weak against most of its rivals, and the DXY index fell towards the 103.30 area.
In line with that, according to the CME FedWatch tool, investors still are confident that the Fed won’t hike in September, while the odds of a hike in November fell to 35%.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
The daily chart analysis suggests a neutral to bullish outlook for NZD/USD, with the bulls gaining strength, although challenges persist. With a positive slope below its midline, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals a strengthening bullish sentiment, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints shorter red bars. Furthermore, the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), suggesting that the buyers are struggling to overcome the overall bearish trend and that the bears are still in charge.
Support levels: 0.6000, 0.6015, 0.6035 (20-day SMA)
Resistance levels: 0.5950, 0.5930, 0.5910.
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5979
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|0.5946
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6048
|Daily SMA50
|0.6142
|Daily SMA100
|0.6162
|Daily SMA200
|0.623
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5973
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5918
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5903
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5952
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5939
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5918
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5973
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6001
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6028
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
