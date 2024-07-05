NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls gaining control, closes week above critical resistance

- NZD/USD edged higher and closed above the 20 SMA support around 0.6120.
- With the technical outlook now showing signs of bullishness, the pair tests resistance around the 0.6150 level.
On Friday, the NZD/USD saw gains of 0.40% to 0.6050, as it managed to close above the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA).
As for the daily technical indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), now at 57, indicates an increase in buying momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to register decreasing red bars which could be seen as fading bearish strength.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the upside, resistance is at the 0.6150- 0.6170 zone, and above at the 0.6200 level. A firm break above these levels could be viewed as a full confirmation of the recent bearish dominance, driving the pair into bullish territory.
On the downside has immediate support near the 20-day SMA at 0.6120, and below at the crucial 0.6070 mark. If the sellers manage to drive the price lower, it will indicate strengthening selling pressure and the possibility of a deeper downward correction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
