NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 50-DMA on the way to 0.6860

- NZD/USD extends the previous day’s rebound to refresh one-week high.
- Clear break of three-week-old descending trend line, bullish MACD and firmer RSI favor bulls.
- Weekly support line, October 2020 high will challenge bears.
NZD/USD pierces 50-SMA to refresh weekly top around 0.6800 during early Wednesday.
The kiwi pair’s latest run-up could be linked to the sustained break of a descending trend line from November 18. Also favoring the pair buyers are the bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI line, not overbought.
It should be noted, however, that a clear run-up past 50-SMA level of 0.6805 becomes necessary for the NZD/USD prices to aim for a 10-week-old horizontal area surrounding 0.6860-65, a break of which will recall the 0.6900 threshold to the charts.
Should NZD/USD fades upside momentum, the previous resistance line near 0.6785 will precede the recent lows near 0.6735 and the 0.6700 round figure to lure the short-term sellers.
Additionally, the quote’s bearish impulsive past-0.6700, it becomes vulnerable to slump towards the November 2020 lows near 0.6590 will be in focus.
To sum up, NZD/USD rebound need validation before convincing the bulls.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6798
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.6787
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.691
|Daily SMA50
|0.7003
|Daily SMA100
|0.7009
|Daily SMA200
|0.7065
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6788
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6736
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6868
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6804
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
