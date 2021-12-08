NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 50-DMA on the way to 0.6860

  • NZD/USD extends the previous day’s rebound to refresh one-week high.
  • Clear break of three-week-old descending trend line, bullish MACD and firmer RSI favor bulls.
  • Weekly support line, October 2020 high will challenge bears.

NZD/USD pierces 50-SMA to refresh weekly top around 0.6800 during early Wednesday.

The kiwi pair’s latest run-up could be linked to the sustained break of a descending trend line from November 18. Also favoring the pair buyers are the bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI line, not overbought.

It should be noted, however, that a clear run-up past 50-SMA level of 0.6805 becomes necessary for the NZD/USD prices to aim for a 10-week-old horizontal area surrounding 0.6860-65, a break of which will recall the 0.6900 threshold to the charts.

Should NZD/USD fades upside momentum, the previous resistance line near 0.6785 will precede the recent lows near 0.6735 and the 0.6700 round figure to lure the short-term sellers.

Additionally, the quote’s bearish impulsive past-0.6700, it becomes vulnerable to slump towards the November 2020 lows near 0.6590 will be in focus.

To sum up, NZD/USD rebound need validation before convincing the bulls.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6798
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 0.6787
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.691
Daily SMA50 0.7003
Daily SMA100 0.7009
Daily SMA200 0.7065
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6788
Previous Daily Low 0.6736
Previous Weekly High 0.6868
Previous Weekly Low 0.6741
Previous Monthly High 0.7199
Previous Monthly Low 0.6773
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6752
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6718
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6804
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6856

 

 

EUR/USD bulls keep the pace up, eye 1.1300

EUR/USD bulls keep the pace up, eye 1.1300

The greenback in sliding in Asia and the euro has extended gains on a strong hourly impulse that started in the early hours of the Nother American session on Tuesday. Concerns over the severity of the omicron virus strain continued to fade which supported riskier asset classes.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is heading higher in Asia as the US dollar slides to fresh lows

GBP/USD is heading higher in Asia as the US dollar slides to fresh lows

GBP/USD is printing back in the green at 1.32537 after climbing from a low of 1.3231 to a high of 1.3254 in Asia so far. The US dollar is sliding and trades down some 0.11% as measured against six major rival currencies in the DXY index.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD bulls keep the pace up, eye 1.1300

EUR/USD bulls keep the pace up, eye 1.1300

The greenback in sliding in Asia and the euro has extended gains on a strong hourly impulse that started in the early hours of the Nother American session on Tuesday. Concerns over the severity of the omicron virus strain continued to fade which supported riskier asset classes.

EUR/USD News

