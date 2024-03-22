NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears maintain control, signs of short-term recovery surface

In essence, while the daily chart discloses a persisting bearish momentum, hourly indications of rising positive momentum in the MACD histogram may signal a reprieve from selling pressure. Looking at the broader trend, the pair is below the 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), further implying a bearish outlook.

Moving to the hourly chart, the RSI levels convey a relatively similar scenario. The value last rested at 28, corroborating its presence in the oversold territory. Contrarily, the MACD on the hourly chart displays rising green bars, hinting at a creeping positive momentum.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the NZD/USD pair resides in negative territory presently, indicating a prevailing downtrend as sellers dominate the market. The RSI was reported at 33, bordering on oversold conditions, a potential indication for future corrective movement. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram exhibits rising red bars, also confirming the negative momentum.

In Friday's session, the NZD/USD declined just below the 0.6000 threshold, illustrating a bearish outlook as sellers continue to dominate the market. The pair is positioned below its primary Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), further backing the bearish perspective. Technical indicators hint at a strengthening sellers' command but indicators lay in oversold terrain, a typical signal, and the buying momentum might recover.

