NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears flirting with ascending trend-line/50-hour SMA confluence support

- NZD/USD edged lower on Monday, albeit but showed some resilience at lower levels.
- Mixed technical set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
The NZD/USD pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early North-American session, albeit the intraday downtick showed some resilience below 50-hour SMA, which coincides with one-week-old ascending trend-line.
A decisive break through the mentioned confluence support might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Some follow-through weakness below the 0.6060 horizontal level will reinforce the negative outlook and prompt some fresh selling.
The pair then might accelerate the fall further towards the 0.6030-25 intermediate support en-route the key 0.60 psychological mark before bears eventually aim towards testing 200-hour SMA support near the 0.5975 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart are still holding in the bullish territory. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent strong recovery from 11-year lows might have already run out of the steam and positioning for any further near-term downfall.
NZD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6083
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6083
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5913
|Daily SMA50
|0.6172
|Daily SMA100
|0.6379
|Daily SMA200
|0.6404
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6104
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6011
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6104
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6068
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6046
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6028
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6121
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6214
