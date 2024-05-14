NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish trend sustains despite upward movements

- The daily RSI and MACD of the NZD/USD highlight a growing buying momentum.
- The hourly RSI and MACD show a gradual reduction in the bullish momentum as indicators neared overbought conditions.
- For further upwards movements, the buyers will need to reclaim the main 200-day SMAs.
On Tuesday, the NZD/USD saw gains but the pair maintains and overall bearish outlook. Despite a marginal recovery challenge to the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), momentum stays subdued. Should the pair fail to breach the 200-day SMA in the near term, further downward movement might be impending.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the NZD/USD pair on the daily chart reflects a positive trend. With the latest reading positioned above the 50 level, the pair is leaning towards positive territory. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) exhibits flat green bars which alludes to a continuation of positive momentum, albeit at a stagnant pace.
NZD/USD daily chart
Comparatively, the hourly RSI has shown fluctuations in positive territory on Tuesday, reaching into the overbought region earlier in the session. The hourly MACD presents decreasing green bars, indicating a slow gradual reduction in the positive momentum as investors may be taking profits ahead of the Asian session.
NZD/USD hourly chart
With that said, the overall picture shows a downward inclination for the NZD/USD. Given its status relative to the key SMAs of 100 and 200-day SMAs, market participants shouldn’t consider the latest movements as a buying signal, unless the buyers manage to conquer the 200-day SMA, which would brighten the outlook for the pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.604
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.6017
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5956
|Daily SMA50
|0.601
|Daily SMA100
|0.6087
|Daily SMA200
|0.6038
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6041
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5984
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6064
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies despite rising US inflation, traders eye Aussie WPI
The Australian Dollar registered gains against the US Dollar on Tuesday, even though inflation in the United States edged, spurring hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The AUD/USD trades near 0.6624, virtually unchanged as Wednesday’s Asian session commences.
EUR/USD targets the 1.0880 zone ahead of US, EMU data
EUR/USD kept the bullish bias well in place for the second session in a row, leaving behind the 1.0800 barrier and the key 200-day SMA (1.0790) prior to key data releases in the EMU and US on Wednesday.
Gold regains its poise on broad US Dollar’s weakness
Following Monday's decline, Gold stages a rebound toward $2,350 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% after April producer inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin price defends $61K with GameStop stock resurgence likely to generate renewed appetite for risk assets
Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the patience of traders as it glides along an ascending trendline on the four-hour time frame. Meanwhile, the GameStop saga that has resurfaced after three years distracts the market.
Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?
Ahead of the US CPI & Retail Sales report, I breakdown how to combine forex fundamentals with technicals to determine whether we've seen a US dollar top?