NZD/USD posts modest daily losses, trades above 0.6100 ahead of key US data

- NZD/USD loses its momentum after closing previous three days higher.
- US Dollar Index fluctuates in tight range above 99 on Thursday.
- Markit Manufacturing PMI and Existing Home Sales data will be featured in US economic docket.
The NZD/USD pair closed the first three days of the week in the positive territory and gained nearly 200 pips during that period. However, the pair struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and has gone into a consolidation phase on Thursday. As of writing, NZD/USD was down 0.35% on the day at 0.6120.
The data published from New Zealand on Thursday revealed that Credit Card Spending in April declined by 49.4% on a yearly basis. The dismal market mood, as reflected by the poor performance of global equity indexes, and the disappointing data weighed on the kiwi during the Asian and European trading hours.
Eyes on key US macroeconomic data
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which lost more than 1% during the first half of the week, seems to be capitalizing on risk-off flows to force the pair to remain in the red. At the moment, the index is posting small daily gains at 99.20.
In the second half of the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Moreover, preliminary Markit Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI data for May, as well as Existing Home Sales figures for April, will be featured in the US economic docket.
On Friday, Statistics New Zealand will release the first-quarter Retail Sales data.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6122
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.6145
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6057
|Daily SMA50
|0.5994
|Daily SMA100
|0.6231
|Daily SMA200
|0.6325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6159
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6062
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5921
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6122
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6085
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5988
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6182
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6279
