NZD/USD pinned in place near 0.6130 as investors gear up for Wednesday's Fed rate call

- NZD/USD continues to hold above 0.6100 with limited pullback.
- NZ GDP to be overshadowed by Fed's last meeting of 2023.
- Fed dot plot to be the key highlight for Wednesday.
The NZD/USD continues to cycle in a rough range between 0.6100 and 0.6180 in a sideways grind that has kept the pair strung in place for December trading.
New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter is slated to be released in the early Thursday session, but before that can happen the NZD/USD pair is set to run headfirst into Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) rate call, and broader markets are shifting to turn focus onto the US central bank’s interest rate outlook.
The Federal Reserve will be releasing their updated Dot Plot, the Fed’s own forward-looking Interest Rate Projections, and global markets eager for a ‘sooner rather than later’ path toward Fed rate cuts will be looking keenly at the dot plot to see if the Fed’s rate outlook matches investor expectations. Markets are currently expecting the Fed to be battled back into a rate cut cycle as soon as the end of the first quarter in 2024.
The Fed is broadly expected to hold flat on rates at 5.5% for its last rate call of 2023, but investors will be keeping a close eye on the Fed’s Monetary Policy Statement to sniff out the extent to which the Fed is leaning into either a hawkish or dovish stance.
NZ’s GDP is expected to come in broadly softer, with QoQ GDP growth forecast to decline from 0.9% to 0.2%, and the annualized figure is expected to trim back from 1.8% to 0.5% as the New Zealand economy teeters on the edge of a recession.
NZD/USD Technical Outlook
The Kiwi’s intraday action sees the NZD/USD capped by the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.6150, and near-term chart action has been largely constrained into the midrange.
Despite the NZD/USD’s near-term flat trading, the pair remains on the high side of the 200-day SMA, buoyed above the 0.6100 handle and the pair has seen little pullback after getting vaulted from year-long lows near 0.5800 in late October.
The 50-day SMA is accelerating towards bullish territory, pushing into the 0.6000 major handle as bids remain pinned in high ground.
NZD/USD Hourly Chart
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6132
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6125
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6091
|Daily SMA50
|0.5978
|Daily SMA100
|0.598
|Daily SMA200
|0.6088
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6137
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6104
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6223
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6103
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6124
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6117
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6074
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6155
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6173
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on the defensive around the mid-0.6500s ahead of US PPI, Fed decision
The AUD/USD pair trades in negative territory for the fourth consecutive day around the mid-0.6500s during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair faces a rejection after reaching the 0.6600 mark amid modest US Dollar strength.
EUR/USD steady near 1.0800 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0800, maintaining modest gains amid a mixed performance of the US Dollar. The DXY fell modestly after US CPI data. The primary focus remains on the Federal Reserve, which is expected to keep interest rates unchanged and will release updated macroeconomic forecasts.
Gold holds below $2,000, all eyes on US PPI, Fed rate decision
Gold price edges lower to $1,980 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal reversed previous gains after the release of US inflation figures. The report reinforced views that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would need to maintain rates higher for longer to bring inflation to the 2% target.
AVAX price is at an inflection point as Avalanche fills three-day FVG
Avalanche price has recorded one of the most striking performances in 2023, outperforming most tokens in the crypto top 100 by market capitalization (including the top three, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, which are up 58%, 53%, and 27%, respectively).
Asia open insights: Deciphering mixed signals from Inflation report ahead of FOMC
US stocks are holding an indifferent yet steady pattern in the wake of the critical US inflation report that sends mixed messages as the outcome of the FOMC meeting, particularly as the dot plot looms.