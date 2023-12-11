NZD/USD picks up to test resistance at the 0.6130 area

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
Share:

 

  • The Kiwi finds buyers at 0.6100 although it remains capped below 1.6130 so far.
  • Strong US data and concerns about China are weighing on the NZD.
  • US Dollar losses are likely to remain limited ahead of US CPI and the Fed’s meeting.


US Dollar weakness, however, is likely to remain limited after US NFP data from Friday highlighted the resilience of the US labour market and curbed hopes of Fed cuts in early 2024.

Data released over the weekend showed that China’s Consumer Prices grew at their slowest pace in three years, adding concerns about the frail momentum of the world’s second-largest economy and hurting the China-proxy NZD.

 

The calendar is light today with traders awaiting Tuesday’s US CPI data and Wednesday’s Fed’s monetary policy decision to shed some more light on the bank’s next monetary policy steps.

Technical indicators are turning lower with price action below the 4h 50 SMA and hovering above the 100 SMA. Support at 0.6130 is capping bulls so far, closing the path towards 0.6190 and 0.6225.

Failure to regain 0.6130 would increase pressure towards 0.6050 and 0.6000.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6118
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 0.6121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6079
Daily SMA50 0.5974
Daily SMA100 0.5981
Daily SMA200 0.6088
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.619
Previous Daily Low 0.6103
Previous Weekly High 0.6223
Previous Weekly Low 0.6103
Previous Monthly High 0.6208
Previous Monthly Low 0.5788
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6136
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6156
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6086
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6051
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6173
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6224
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6259

 

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0750 ahead of this week's key events

EUR/USD hovers around 1.0750 ahead of this week's key events

EUR/USD continues to trade sideways at around 1.0750 on Monday. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground as investors gear up for key macroeconomic data releases and central bank meetings of this week.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds above 1.2550, eyes on Tuesday's US/UK data

GBP/USD holds above 1.2550, eyes on Tuesday's US/UK data

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2550 on Monday. October labor market data from the UK and November inflation data from the US will be released on Tuesday ahead of the Fed's and the BoE's policy meetings later in the week.

GBP/USD News

Gold stays on the back foot below $2,000

Gold stays on the back foot below $2,000

Gold price remains under pressure and retreats toward $1,990 after breaking below the key $2,000 level. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of this week's key macroeconomic events.

Gold News

Bitcoin braces for volatility-filled week with November CPI data release, Fed decision

Bitcoin braces for volatility-filled week with November CPI data release, Fed decision

Bitcoin is likely to experience heightened volatility this week with the upcoming release of November CPI data. BTC price suffered a correction of nearly 4% in the past 24 hours, ahead of the key macroeconomic events scheduled for the week.

Read more

Central stage: The big three central banks in focus

Central stage: The big three central banks in focus

As we approach the end of the year, this week holds particular significance for macro observers. The three major central banks, often referred to as the "Big 3" – the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) – are all scheduled to convene.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures