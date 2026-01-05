NZD/USD picks up above 0.5750 ahead of US manufacturing activity data

The New Zealand Dollar has reversed previous losses during Monday’s European session, and is posting minor gains, trading above 0.5760 at the time of writing, yet still well below late December highs, at the 0.5850 area.

The Kiwi Dollar depreciated 1% last week, as the US Dollar rallied across the board, following upbeat US home sales and employment data. These figures improved investors’ sentiment about the US economic momentum and eased pressure on the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates further in the near term.

On Monday, a more cautious market sentiment weighed on the risk-sensitive NZD, in the aftermath of the US intervention in Venezuela. US President Trump seized Nicolas Maduro, who is expected to appear in a US federal court on Monday, threatened Mexico and Colombia, and mentioned the annexation of Greenland by the United States.



In the US, the focus today is on the release of December’s ISM Manufacturing PMI, the first release of a data-heavy week, which includes a stream of employment indicators and ends on Friday with the release of the key Nonfarm Payrolls report.

In New Zealand, the strong Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reading released in December has boosted hopes that the Reserve Bank of >New Zealand (RBNZ) might have reached its terminal rate. RBNZ Governor, Ann Breman, confirmed those views, suggesting that the bank's monetary policy is likely to remain unchanged for an extended period and that the next move will probably be a rate hike.