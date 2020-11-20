NZD/USD: Off highs as New Zealand's consumer spending drops for 8th straight month

- NZD/USD drops 10 pips from session highs on weak New Zealand data.
- Risk sentiment sours as Mnuchin pulls the plug on US fiscal stimulus.
NZD/USD has backed off from session highs with a continued decline in a vital gauge of New Zealand's consumer spending.
Credit Card Spending, which measures the change in credit card outlays by individuals, fell 6.3% in November following October's 9.9% decline. While the decline was less severe than the expected drop of 14.5%, it marked an eighth straight monthly contraction in consumer spending.
The NZD/USD pair fell from session highs near 0.6920 to 0.6911 following the Credit Card Spending data.
The Kiwi rose 20 pips in early Asia but failed to establish a foothold above 0.6920 as risk sentiment soured, pushing the US stock futures lower following the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin called an end to the pandemic relief for struggling businesses.
That poured cold water over the optimism stemming from Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's comments that Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to revive the fiscal stimulus talks.
Further, the rising number of coronavirus cases in the US and strengthening prospects of fresh lockdown weighed over the risk sentiment, capping the Kiwi's upside.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6913
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6769
|Daily SMA50
|0.6688
|Daily SMA100
|0.6652
|Daily SMA200
|0.6415
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.693
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6878
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6915
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6783
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6841
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6997
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7300 on Australian Retail Sales big beat
AUD/USD has bounced off lows and heads back towards 0.7300 following a big beat on the Australian Retail Sales data. The further upside appears elusive amid broad risk aversion triggered after US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin pulled the plug on stimulus.
USD/JPY holding up in the 103.80 support zone
USD/JPY is firming at support in the Tokyo hour. In the prior session, the dollar was trading precariously after trading higher for most of the day, on reports that US Senate Republican leaders have agreed to resume negotiations on another coronavirus stimulus package.
Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1860, not out of the woods yet
The recovery in gold (XAU/USD) from weekly lows of $1852.80 has regained traction in the Asian trades this Friday, as the sentiment on the global markets remains sour amid stimulus concerns and growing covid fears.
WTI battles $42 amid coronavirus and stimulus concerns
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is looking to regain the $42 level, recovering from Thursday’s temporary reversal from multi-day highs of $42.68. US stimulus and covid-led growth concerns weigh on oil. Focus remains on the covid and stimulus updates.
Bitcoin is overbought but crowd excitement supports the coin
Bitcoin is again the focus of mainstream media attention, as the benchmark crypto coin has jumped up 54% in just one month. This is probably what allows BTC to so far avoid a full-scale correction. In addition to institutional investors, demand can also grow among retail buyers.