NZD/USD moves below 0.5650 following RBNZ Inflation Expectations

- NZD/USD struggles as RBNZ's latest monetary conditions survey reveals a mixed outlook for Q1 2025 across various time frames.
- NZ two-year inflation expectations declined to 2.06% in Q1 from 2.12% in Q4 2024.
- Stronger-than-expected US inflation data has reduced the likelihood of a dovish Fed stance for the June policy meeting.
NZD/USD continues to decline for the second consecutive day, trading around 0.5640 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair remains under pressure following the release of New Zealand’s (NZ) inflation expectations. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest monetary conditions survey presented a mixed outlook for the first quarter of 2025 across different time frames.
NZ two-year inflation expectations, which are closely watched as they reflect the time frame when RBNZ policy actions influence prices, declined to 2.06% in Q1 from 2.12% in Q4 2024. Meanwhile, the average one-year inflation expectation rose to 2.15% in Q1 from 2.05% in the previous quarter.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains under pressure amid rising speculation of further rate cuts by the RBNZ. The central bank is set to hold its first monetary policy meeting of the year next week, following three rate cuts in 2024 that brought borrowing costs down to 4.25% in response to mild inflation.
In the United States (US), the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.0% year-over-year in January, exceeding expectations of 2.9%. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased to 3.3% from 3.2%, surpassing the forecast of 3.1%. On a monthly basis, headline inflation jumped to 0.5% in January from 0.4% in December, while core CPI rose to 0.4% from 0.2% over the same period.
Stronger-than-expected US inflation data has led traders to scale back expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) stance for the June policy meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability for the Fed to reduce interest rates in June has eased to almost 30% after the US inflation data release.
Economic Indicator
RBNZ Inflation Expectations (QoQ)
The Inflation Expectations released by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand measures business managers´ expectations of annual CPI 2 years from now. An increase in expectations is regarded as inflationary which may anticipate a rise in interest rates. A high reading is positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Thu Feb 13, 2025 02:00
Frequency: Quarterly
Actual: 2.06%
Consensus: -
Previous: 2.12%
Source: Reserve Bank of New Zealand
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6300 amid trade war fears
AUD/USD remains defensive below the 0.6300 mark in Thursday's Asian trading. The pair is undermined by increased concerns over a potential global trade war as US reciprocal tariffs could come by later in the day. Rising Australian inflation expectations and US Dollar weakness cap the pair's downside.
USD/JPY drops back toward 154.00 amid stronger Japanese PPI data
USD/JPY fails to sustain at higher levels and falls back toward 154.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair remains weighed down by a stronger Japanese PPI report, which reaffirmed BoJ rate hike bets. The pair also bears the brunt of a subdued US Dollar despite trade war fears and hawish Fed expectations.
Gold remains a ‘buy-the-dip’ trade on tariff war fears
Gold price is trying to hold above the $2,900-mark early Thursday, having witnessed intense volatility a day ago. The focus once again remains on the US fundamentals and US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans for a fresh boost to Gold prices.
Bitcoin and crypto recovers from CPI data as Trump pushes Russia–Ukraine diplomacy
Bitcoin and the crypto market saw slight gains on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's resolution calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
How the European Union could counter US tariffs
With Trump ordering a 25% import tax on all steel and aluminium entering the US, trade tensions are inching closer to Europe. We take a closer look at how European policymakers could react. Spoiler alert: it's complicated.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.