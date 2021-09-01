NZD/USD moves back above mid-0.7000s, closer to multi-week tops set on Tuesday

- NZD/USD gained follow-through traction on Tuesday amid the prevalent risk-on mood.
- Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and might cap the upside for the pair.
- Investors now look forward to the US ADP report and ISM PMI for some trading impetus.
The NZD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and was last seen trading around the 0.7055-60 region, just below multi-week tops touched in the previous day.
Following the previous day's modest pullback from the 0.7070 area, the NZD/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday and seemed rather unaffected by disappointing Chinese Manufacturing PMI. The prevalent risk-on environment – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – was seen as a key factor that benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.
However, a modest US dollar strength might hold traders from placing any aggressive bets and cap any further gains for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being. The overnight goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday, helped revive the USD demand. This could act as a headwind for the major.
Meanwhile, uncertainty over the Fed's tapering plan and fading hopes for an early lift-off might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the greenback. Last Friday, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell fell short of offering any clues on when the US central bank will begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus. Powell also reassured that the Fed is in no hurry to raise interest rates.
The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for an extension of the NZD/USD pair's recent strong recovery move from the vicinity of the 0.6800 round-figure mark, or YTD lows touched on August 20. That said, investors might still prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data – popularly known as NFP.
In the meantime, traders might take cues from the US economic docket – highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Manufacturing PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might further provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7058
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6977
|Daily SMA50
|0.6986
|Daily SMA100
|0.7086
|Daily SMA200
|0.7114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7069
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6994
|Previous Weekly High
|0.702
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7003
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7078
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7153
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is easing below 1.1800, holding mild losses amid a cautious market mood. The US Dollar rebounds but still remains below the last week’s high. The euro remains under pressure on downbeat Eurozone economic data. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3700 on Brexit, coronavirus concerns, UK/US data eyed
GBP/USD drops below 1.3750, printing a three-day fall. The UK experts warn over fragile moment in response to covid, ex-DUP leader fears irreparable Brexit damage. US dollar tracks Treasury yields to portray rebound from three-week low. US, UK PMIs, US ADP jobs eyed.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,815, upside seems capped
Gold traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and remained below multi-week tops touched on Monday.
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.