NZD/USD looks for clear direction near two-week low

- NZD/USD respects broad US dollar strength while ignoring upbeat NZ GDT data.
- The unconfirmed reports of missile attacks over the US spot Baghdad are in focus.
- The absence of economics will keep trade/political headlines on the driver’s seat.
Following its losses on Tuesday, NZD/USD makes rounds within a small range of 0.6635/45 during the initial Asian morning on Wednesday. The pair dropped to 0.6625, the lowest since December 25, during the previous day as the greenback managed to recover.
In doing so, prices failed to respect New Zealand’s (NZ) fortnightly release of Global Dairy Trade (GDT) data, the key to NZ’s dairy-based economy. The numbers rose well beyond the -0.8% forecast to +2.8%. Details suggest the Whole Milk Powder (WMP) grew 1.7% to $3,150, well within the past nine-month range of $3,000-$3,300 as spotted by Westpac.
The pair’s earlier declines could be attributed to the US dollar’s broad strength amid an absence of the US-Iran war and welcome data at home. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders and Trade Balance all posted better than forecast readings during their releases on Tuesday.
Recovery in the market’s risk-tone could also be witnessed with the US 10-year treasury yields gaining back beyond 1.82%.
Even so, the latest unconfirmed reports of an attack over the US facility in Baghdad keep the US-Middle East in focus. Previously, the US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in an interview with CNN that the US wants to see the situation with Iran de-escalated but reiterated that they are ready to finish it if Iran were to start a war, per Reuters.
It’s worth mentioning that the US and China are still on track of writing the phase-one deal sometime during the next week. This ignores China’s refrain to alter quotas for US agricultural imports.
Traders will now keep eyes on the geopolitical headlines amid fresh fears and also because of the absence of any major data/events up for publishing.
Technical Analysis
The quote again drops below 21-day SMA, which in turn increases the odds of its further declines towards a 200-day SMA level of 0.6520. However, December 18 low near 0.6550 can offer an intermediate halt to the drop. Alternatively, 0.6700 holds the keys to the pair’s recovery.
Additional important levles
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6642
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45%
|Today daily open
|0.6672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6639
|Daily SMA50
|0.6509
|Daily SMA100
|0.6425
|Daily SMA200
|0.6521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6681
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6644
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6756
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6643
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro pressuring 1.1142 support rolling into Asia
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1142/1.1129 support zone near the 100 SMA. Bears will probably look for a breakdown below this zone and potentially set sail towards the 1.1094 and 1.1071 price levels.
USD/JPY: Greenback rolling into Asia near 108.45 resistance
USD/JPY is reversing up from the 108.00 handle and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The market is trading below the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking down from a bearish wedge pattern.
US dollar is not always a safe haven
We are getting a new debate about the nature and extent of geopolitical crises on currency levels. One point of view is that the dollar is not always a safe haven. This may be true but you have to go back quite far in recent history to find it.
Gold consolidated into the Wall Street close, elevated in risk-off conditions
Gold prices have been consolidating in the latter part of the US session and ending on Wall Street around 0.3% higher having travelled between a low of $1,555.30 and a high of $1,573.14 to end around $1,569.89.
GBP/USD extends losses to 1.3115 following dovish comments from BOE’s Carney
GBP/USD steps into Wednesday’s Asian session by stretching the previous day’s losses to the low of 1.3114, at 1.3117 by the press time. The pair declined from the high of 1.3213 on Tuesday amid broad USD recovery, political jitters in the UK.