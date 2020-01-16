NZD/USD looks consolidative above 0.6660 – UOB

In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Kiwi Dollar is seen attempting some consolidation above the 0.6660 level in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Although our downside target for NZD at 0.6600 (low: 0.6586) was met overnight, the subsequent strong rebound was totally unexpected. Recent range highs at around 0.6655/60 may come into focus today though it is probably too early to call for a sustained recovery beyond which. On the other hand, supports are at 0.6605 and 0.6590.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our previous rhetoric (06 Jan, spot at 0.6655) was that “NZD has found a short-term top and the current pull-back could test 0.6590”. Overnight, NZD touched as low as 0.6586. However, the subsequently strong recovery back above 0.6600 indicated a “rejection” of the key level. What is means is that while the next direction is still for a lower NZD, in the coming sessions NZD may first consolidate in a small range above 0.6600 first. Rallies are likely to be limited to 0.6650 while supports are at 0.6600 and 0.6590.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
