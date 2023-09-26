NZD/USD looking to stabilize near 0.5950 ahead of US data heavy week

- The NZD/USD is drifting around 0.5950 for Tuesday after recovering from a knockback to 0.5935.
- The economic calendar is notably Kiwi-light this week.
- US GDP and PCE inflation figures to dominate headlines through the mid-week.
The NZD/USD is trading back and forth for Tuesday, capped by the 0.5970 level as markets spread their Kiwi (NZD) bets ahead of a US data-heavy calendar for the back half of the trading week.
The Kiwi hit an intraday high just shy of 0.5975 in the early Tuesday trading session before slumping to a low of 0.5935. The pair has since recovered to somewhere near the middle as traders wait for a reason to find some momentum.
The US Housing Price Index printed at 0.8%, a clear beat of the market-expected 0.5% and doubling the previous figure of 0.4%.
Despite the bumper housing price reading, housing data for the US came in mixed, capping off potential USD gains. New Home Sales for the month of August recorded an 8.7% decline, a significant backstep from the previous 4.4% gain.
Wednesday will see US Durable Goods Order for August, which are forecast to rebound from -5.2% -0.5%, an improvement but still in negative territory,
Greenback traders will be looking closely at US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Thursday, which is expected to hold steady at an annualized 2.1% for the second quarter.
Thursday's GDP print will be followed by a speech by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.
The trading week will close out with US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index figures, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.
The US PCE inflation reading for August is forecast to hold steady at 0.2%.
NZD/USD technical outlook
The NZD/USD is seeing mild consolidation on the hourly candles, and prices are cycling the 34-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with technical support from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 0.5935.
Daily candlesticks see the NZD/USD pinned to the 34-day EMA currently settling into 0.5960, and a significant break higher will run into the 100- and 200-day SMAs, near 0.6080 and 0.6180 respectively.
Despite finding a technical floor from early September's swing low into 0.5850, the NZD/USD remains notably bearish, down -7.2% from July's peak near 0.6415. Technical indicators are beginning to spread to the middle as directional momentum bleeds out of the pair, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is stuck in no man's land near the 50.0 level.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD technical level
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5953
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.5966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5924
|Daily SMA50
|0.6011
|Daily SMA100
|0.6093
|Daily SMA200
|0.6186
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5943
|Previous Weekly High
|0.599
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5894
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5963
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5929
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5916
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.598
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5993
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6012
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium
A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.