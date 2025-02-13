Outlook is unclear; New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is likely to trade in a 0.5605/0.5675 range. In the longer run, for the time being, NZD is likely to trade in a range between 0.5595 and 0.5720, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
The outlook for NZD vs. USD is unclear
24-HOUR VIEW: "We expected NZD to 'trade in a 0.5640/0.5675 range' yesterday. Our view was incorrect as NZD traded between 0.5601 and 0.5671, closing at 0.5642 (-0.23%). The outlook is unclear, and NZD is likely to trade in a 0.5605/0.5675 range today."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Our latest narrative was from Tuesday (11 Feb, spot at 0.5640), wherein “for the time being, NZD is likely to trade in a range between 0.5595 and 0.5720.” Our narrative remains unchanged."
