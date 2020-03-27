NZD/USD: Knocking on the door of 0.60 – ANZ

The Kiwi is knocking on the door of 0.60 as the USD falls out of favour, analysts at ANZ Bank inform.

Key quotes

“NZD/USD continues to press on as the USD comes under pressure from the surge in jobless claims and spike in new virus cases.”

“There are some good reasons for the NZD to remain aloft, one being that primary production continues and early signs are that export are holding up well.”

“Support 0.5780 Resistance 0.6000”