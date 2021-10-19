NZD/USD jumps to fresh one-month tops, around 0.7125 region

- NZD/USD gained strong follow-through traction for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday.
- Retreating US bond yields prompted fresh USD selling and provided a goodish lift to the pair.
- A softer risk tone did little to hinder the momentum beyond the 0.7100 confluence barrier.
The NZD/USD pair surged past the 0.7100 round figure during the Asian session and shot to one-month tops, around the 0.7125 region in the last hour.
The pair built on its recent strong rally from the vicinity of the 0.6900 mark and gained strong follow-through traction for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday. Following the previous day's two-way price moves, the US dollar met with some fresh supply amid a further pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a goodish lift to the NZD/USD pair.
Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a generally softer tone around the equity markets, which tends to undermine the perceived riskier kiwi. Fears that a faster-than-expected rise in inflation could derail the global economic recovery weighed on investors' sentiment. The concerns were further fueled by Monday's disappointing Chinese data, showing that the economic growth decelerated sharply from 7.9% to 4.9% during the third quarter.
Nevertheless, the NZD/USD pair finally broke through a confluence barrier, comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and a downward sloping trend-line extending from YTD tops touched in February. This could be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and might have already set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
That said, prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed might help limit any deeper USD losses and cap the upside for the NZD/USD pair. Investors seem convinced that the Fed will begin tapering its bond purchases in 2021 and have been pricing in the possibility of a rate hike in 2022 to counter growing inflation risks.
This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Tuesday. Traders now look forward to a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7117
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|0.7086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6977
|Daily SMA50
|0.7006
|Daily SMA100
|0.7023
|Daily SMA200
|0.7102
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7105
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7049
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7078
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7024
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7136
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7167
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1650 amid weaker dollar, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is extending gains towards 1.1650 in Tuesday's Asian trading, as the risk-on mood downs the safe-haven demand for the US dollar. Retreating US Treasury yields also aid the upside momentum in the pair. Focus on ECB and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD: Upside needs validation above the descending trendline near 1.3780
GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours. The pair faces strong resistance near the 1.3770-1.3780 zone below the bearish slopping line. MACD signals upside momentum with the underlying bullish sentiment.
Gold moves back above $1,770 level, upside potential seems limited
Gold edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and moved back above the $1,770 level in the last hour. The XAU/USD, for now, seems to have snapped two days of the losing streak and was supported by a combination of factors.
Dogecoin price attempts breakout while DOGE bulls eye $0.37
Dogecoin price has gained as much as 15% during the Monday sessions, outperforming nearly all significant cryptocurrencies. Roughly half of that gain has been retraced, but buyers show resilience in maintaining a stable trading range near the $0.25 value area.
Netflix Stock Price and Forecast: When are NFLX earnings?
Netflix stock falls nearly 1% on Friday ahead of earnings. NFLX releases earnings on Tuesday, October 19, after the close. Netflix stock has been boosted by the success of Squid Game.