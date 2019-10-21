NZD/USD jumps above 0.64 despite below-forecast New Zealand consumer spending

- NZD/USD remains bid despite the dismal New Zealand consumer spending data.
- Markets expect the RBNZ to deliver a rate cut before the year-end.
- The PBOC kept interest rates unchanged at 4.20% earlier today.
The bid tone around the New Zealand Dollar remains strong, pushing the NZD/USD pair above 0.64 despite the weaker-than-expected New Zealand consumer spending data for September.
The annualized Credit Card Spending growth slowed to 4.8% in September from 6% in August. The market was expecting spending to rise to 5.1%. On a month-on-month basis, the spending fell 0.1%, having risen by an upwardly revised 2.5% in August.
The weaker-than-expected spending figures will likely bolster the dovish Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) expectations.
The market expects the central bank to deliver an end-of-the-year rate cut, having stunned with a 50 basis point rate cut to 1% in August.
Even so, the NZD/USD pair is flashing green for the third straight day and looks set for a convincing move above 0.645 with key indicators like the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reporting bullish conditions with an above-50 print for the first time since July.
It is worth noting that the People's Bank of China kept the one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 4.20%, contradicting expectations for a minor cut to 4.15%. So far, however, the NZD and other Commodity Dollars have shown resilience to PBOC's reluctance to cut rates.
Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6401
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6387
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6301
|Daily SMA50
|0.6348
|Daily SMA100
|0.6485
|Daily SMA200
|0.6613
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6391
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6342
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6391
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.624
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6361
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6324
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6405
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6422
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6454
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.