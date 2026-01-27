NZD/USD inches lower after reaching six-month high of 0.6000

NZD/USD halts its seven-day winning streak, trading around 0.5970 during the early European hours on Tuesday. The currency pair holds losses as the US Dollar (USD) steadies amid market caution ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy announcement.

However, the US Dollar (USD) could face challenges as political uncertainty rises over the US government's partial shutdown. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to oppose a funding package that includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security, leaving Congress facing a January 30 deadline to avert a shutdown.

Traders may also turn cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve (Fed). US President Donald Trump said last week he would soon announce his nominee to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, fueling speculation that the next chair could favor faster interest rate cuts.

Statistics New Zealand said last week that annual consumer inflation picked up to 3.1% in Q4, exceeding the central bank’s target band. The stronger-than-expected inflation print reinforced market expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) may raise interest rates later this year.

Traders await New Zealand’s trade data for December due Wednesday, with forecasts pointing to a subdued balance. Traders also adopt caution as China, New Zealand’s largest trading partner, is set to release 2025 industrial profit figures, following muted January–November growth of just 0.1% and a sharp November decline.