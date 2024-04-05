The NZD/USD pair trades on a softer note near 0.6012 on Friday amid the firmer US Dollar (USD). The markets turn to a cautious mood ahead of the key US labor market data, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate, and Average Hourly Earnings for March. The Labor Department reported on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims last week went up to the highest level since January. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped to 221K for the week ended March 30 compared to 212K prior, below the consensus of 214K. Additionally, the Continuing Claims decreased to 1.791M in the week ended March 23. Investors will shift their focus to the highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), due on Friday. The NFP figure is projected to show that the US economy added 200K jobs in March from 275K rise in February. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate is forecast to remain steady at 3.9% in March. If the US NFP data portrays a stronger-than-expected result, this might temper June Fed rate-cutting expectations, offering some support to the Greenback and dragging the NZD/USD pair lower. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, financial markets are now pricing in nearly 65% odds that the Fed will lower its interest rate in June, up from 60% in the previous week. On Thursday, the New Zealand Building Permits improved to 14.9% MoM in February from an 8.6% decline in the previous reading, Statistics New Zealand showed. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting next week. The central bank noted that it needs to keep policy restrictive to ensure that inflation expectations become fully anchored. However, investors will take more cues from the policy statement, the dovish tweaks to the outlook might drag the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and create a headwind for the pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.