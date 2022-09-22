- NZD/USD fell to an almost two-year-low, though it’s trimming some of its earlier losses.
- The Fed is expected to lift rates to the 4.4% threshold, according to the FOMC’s Summary of Economic Projections.
- US S&P Global PMIs, alongside Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, are eyed on Friday.
The New Zealand dollar dropped to almost two-year-lows on Thursday amidst increasing fears that a frenzy of central banks tightening monetary conditions would likely tap the global economy into a recession. At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.5845, below its opening price by 0.11%
The US Federal Reserve decided to hike rates by 75 bps on Wednesday and emphasized that it would likely maintain its tightening cycle. The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) showed that FOMC’s members expect the Federal funds rate (FFR) to end at around 4.4%.
NZD/USD cuts earlier losses but remains on the defensive
During the press conference, Jerome Powell said, “We have got to get inflation behind us,” and added, “I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn’t.” The SEP updated GDP, PCE, core PCE, and unemployment projections. Most members expect GDP at 0.2%, while PCE and core PCE were revised upward to 5.4% and 4.5% by the year’s end. Concerning the unemployment rate, policymakers revised the number to 3.8%.
Before Wall Street opened, the Labor Department showed that claims for unemployment in the US for the last week, which ended on September 17, increased by 213K, less than the 217K estimated, but above the previous reading, downward revised to 208K.
Meanwhile, US Treasury bond yields rose, led by the 10-year benchmark note rate up by 14 bps, at 3.714%, while the greenback fell, as shown by the US Dollar Index.
In the meantime, the New Zealand economic docket reported that the Consumer confidence for the Q3 improved, from 78.7 to 87.6 in the previous quarter. During the last week, ANZ Bank economists foresee three additional 25 bps rate hikes by the RBNZ at the February, April, and May monetary policy meetings. Therefore, the bank estimates the Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) to finish at around 4.75%.
“The economy is not rolling over, with the tight labour market and strong wage growth partially offsetting the impact of higher interest rates. The low New Zealand dollar is also a meaningful offset to current monetary conditions,” said ANZ Bank analysts.
What to watch
The New Zealand economic docket is empty, leaving traders adrift to US economic data.
The US economic calendar will release the S&P Global Manufacturing. Services and Composite Flash PMIs for September and Fed speakers led by Chair Jerome Powell will cross newswires.
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5847
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.5852
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6056
|Daily SMA50
|0.6183
|Daily SMA100
|0.6259
|Daily SMA200
|0.6511
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5913
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5842
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.594
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5825
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5755
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5896
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5939
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5966
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD subdued around 0.6650 ahead of Australian growth hints
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains after falling to a fresh YTD low of 0.6573, trading in the 0.6640/50 price zone. The poor performance of equities weighed on the aussie ahead of the release of the flash September PMIs.
EUR/USD hovers around 0.9840 as risk aversion weighs
Fear dominated financial boards on Thursday after multiple central banks decided to tighten their monetary policies, despite acknowledging the risk of recession. Tensions with Russia add to EUR woes.
Gold sellers keep defending the $1,680 price zone
Gold trades around its daily opening, just above $1,670. The metal consolidated within Wednesday’s $30 range as multiple central banks’ monetary policy decisions maintained traders busy since the day started.
Bitcoin struggles to stay afloat amid reverse currency war
While currency wars flare up during tumultuous economic times, they have a significant impact on Bitcoin’s price trend. BTC and cryptocurrencies are riskier assets and investors have typically pulled out capital from such investments amidst economic uncertainty.
The evolving battle against inflation
In time, inflation will abate, but it won’t happen because of any fiscal policy actions. The traditional anti-inflationary fiscal policy calls for lowering aggregate demand by reducing government spending, raising taxes, or both. Of course, some anti-inflationary fiscal hawks may favor sharply reduced government spending.