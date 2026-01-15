NZD/USD holds losses below 0.5750 ahead of US Initial Jobless Claims

NZD/USD has pared its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 0.5740 during the European hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground after stronger-than-expected US economic data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold in the coming months. Traders will also watch the weekly US Initial Jobless Claims data later in the day.

The US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday that Retail Sales rose more than expected to $735.9 billion in November, up 0.6%, following a 0.1% contraction in October and beating market expectations of a 0.4% increase. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) came in hot in November, with both headline and core measures reaching 3% year-over-year (YoY).

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday that the overall economy seems quite resilient and that he has seen less tariff pass-through than expected. Kashkari added that inflation is still too high but is moving the right way. Moreover, Morgan Stanley analysts delayed their expectations for rate cuts to June and September from January and April following Friday’s jobs report.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) amid renewed trade-war concerns between the United States (US) and New Zealand’s key trading partner, China. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders imposing a 25% tariff on certain semiconductors and authorizing potential levies on critical minerals.

The White House said the US is 100% net-import reliant on 12 critical minerals and more than 50% reliant on imports for 29 others, a dependence that has strengthened China’s leverage in recent US–China discussions due to its dominance in critical minerals and processing.