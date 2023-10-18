NZD/USD holds above the 0.5900 area following Chinese GDP data

- NZD/USD posts modest gains around 0.5905 after the upbeat Chinese growth numbers.
- China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q3 climbed 1.3% QoQ vs. 0.8% prior, better than expected.
- US Retail Sales for September grew 0.7% MoM, beating the market estimation.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers and holds above the 0.5900 area during the Asian session on Wednesday. The upbeat Chinese economic data lends some support to the Kiwi. The pair currently trades near 0.5905, gaining 0.13% for the day.
The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Wednesday revealed that China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3) climbed 1.3% QoQ from a 0.8% expansion in the previous reading, stronger than the expectation of 1%. On an annual basis, the growth number grew to 4.9% versus 6.3% prior, beating the estimation of 4.4%.
Additionally, Chinese Industrial Production and Retail Sales for September rose by 4.5% and 5.5% YoY, respectively. Both figures came in better than the market expectation. In response to the data, the China-proxy Kiwi edges higher against the Greenback.
On Tuesday, New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 1.8% in the three months to September, worse than the market consensus of 2%. The annual comparison posted 5.6%, below the previous 6% and missing the market forecast of 5.9%. Annually, the figure came in at 5.6% from the previous reading of 6% and below the market estimation of 5.9%.
On the USD’s front, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari stated that inflation has taken considerably longer than expected and is still too high. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker maintained his dovish stance by mentioning that that in the absence of some turn in the data, the Fed should hold rates steady. That said, the additional dovish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials might weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and act as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
About the data, the US Census Bureau reported on Tuesday that US Retail Sales for September rose by 0.7% MoM, beating the market consensus of 0.3%. Retail Sales Control Group climbed 0.6% MoM versus 0.2% prior.
Moving on, traders will keep an eye on the US Housing Starts and Building Permits on Wednesday. On Friday, the New Zealand trade data will be released. These figures might give a clear direction to the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5906
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.5896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5953
|Daily SMA50
|0.5942
|Daily SMA100
|0.6054
|Daily SMA200
|0.6157
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5931
|Previous Daily Low
|0.587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6056
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5882
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.596
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps toward 0.6400 on China's Q3 GDP beat
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading toward 0.6400 after China's GDP, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data outpaced estimates and calmed slowdown fears. The pair fell earlier on RBA Governor Bullock's cautious remarks.
EUR/USD holds higher ground below 1.0600 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding higher ground but remains below 1.0600 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The risk-on flows dominate and weigh on the US Dollar, especially in light of the upbeat Chinese data. Lagarde's speech and EU/US data are in focus.
Gold extends gains toward $1,950 on China's economic optimism
Gold price is extending its bullish momentum toward $1,950 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The uptick of the precious metal is supported by the latest upbeat Chinese GDP and activity data and broad US Dollar weakness. Fedspeak, US data awaited.
Ethereum price rise remains restricted as “billionaire” wallets now hold a third of all ETH tokens
Ethereum price is finding difficulty in achieving a breakthrough for about two months now. However, this has not rubbed off on the investors in any way, who are standing more bullish now than they ever were, especially the big buck holders.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation set to extend downward trend in September, denting prospects of further rate hikes
The all-important Consumer Price Index data from the United Kingdom for September will be published by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday. Headline and Core annual inflation are set to fall in September but will likely stay above 6.0%.