NZD/USD hits lowest since October on bigger-than-expected RBNZ rate cut

- NZD takes a hit as RBNZ cut rates by 50 basis points to 1.00%.
- Markets were positioned for a 25 basis point cut.
- NZD/USD fell to the lowest level since October on dovish RBNZ.
NZD/USD slipped to multi-month lows soon before press time on a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
The central bank cut the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to a new record low of 1.00%. The market was priced for a 25 basis point rate cut.
The move to cut rates by 50 basis points has sent NZD lower across the board. The NZD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6473, representing a 0.80% drop on the day. The pair hit a low of 0.6444 immediately after the RBNZ rate cut. That has been the lowest level since Oct. 10, 2018.
The pair could suffer deeper losses during the day ahead as the central bank has revised lower the OCR forecast for December 2020 to 0.91% from the previous forecast of 1.36%.
The RBNZ also added that the neural interest rate level is now lower and the 50 basis point cut was necessary to support employment and inflation policy.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 0.6658
- R2 0.6624
- R1 0.6577
- PP 0.6543
-
- S1 0.6495
- S2 0.6461
- S3 0.6414
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounces off 4H 100MA towards 6-week old resistance-line
Having bounced off 4H 100MA, the EUR/USD again aims for near-term resistance-line as it takes the bids to 1.1217 during early Wednesday. A week-old rising support-line seems immediate support.
GBP/USD remains confined in a range as no-deal Brexit concerns gain little attention
GBP/USD keeps following a short-term symmetrical triangle as a lack of economic indicators and summer recess in the UK’s parliament restrict cable moves despite increasing odds for no-deal Brexit.
USD/JPY: Sellers are back as Tokyo open reassesses trade war respite
USD/JPY buyers can’t be happy for long as the pair drops to 106.22 on Tokyo open. The quote benefited from China’s scaling back the currency from record lows against the USD. Chinese media adds fuel into the US-China trade war.
Gold: Eyes on 127.2% Fibo target
The yellow metal has been on fire of late with the bulls have been eyeing up the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 while holding well above the 20-day moving average and the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Cash Rate Decision: Poised to cut again
The New Zealand central bank began the current round of rate decreases when Governor Adrian Orr reduced the cash rate 0.25% on May 8th. The RBA followed with its base with a quarter point cut to 1.25% on June 4th.